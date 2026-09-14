ETV Bharat / state

Counting Of Votes For Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections Underway

Election officials inspect (Electronic Voting Machines) EVMs kept at the counting centre at Government Polytechnic College ahead of counting of votes for the Bikaner Municipal Corporation elections, in Bikaner, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. ( PTI )

Jaipur: Counting of votes for councillor posts in 309 urban local bodies across Rajasthan began on Monday amid tight security, officials said.

The counting process began at designated centres across the state. Security personnel have been deployed in and around the counting centres and entry is being allowed only to authorised persons, they said.

The elections, being seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, were held in two phases on September 9 and 11. A total of 10,245 councillors are to be elected in 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities.

More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. Polling for 162 urban local bodies was held in the first phase on September 9 with 76.42 per cent voter turnout. The remaining 147 urban local bodies went to polls on September 11 and 70.68 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

The civic elections witnessed an intense campaign by the BJP and the Congress, while Independents and candidates of other parties were also in the fray in several urban bodies.