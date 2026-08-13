ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan University Exam Cancelled After Mass Cheating At Sikar College

Sikar: Authorities at the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University in Rajasthan have cancelled the examination for the post-graduate diploma in Computer Applications(PGDCA) course after mass cheating at an examination center at a college in Sikar.

It is understood that the on the exam day on Tuesday, August 11, students were found cheating en masse during a surprise inspection at Vishwabharati College in Sikar. Materials used for cheating were confiscated from approximately 20 students during the operation, and the examination in question has subsequently been cancelled.

A total of 72 students were taking the exam across three rooms at the center. During the vigilance team's inspection, it was observed that several students were copying from each other's answer sheets. The team, which included Shastri Kosalendradas and Dr. Devendra Kumar, confiscated cheating materials from the site. Additionally, evidence such as video and audio recordings of the incident was collected. All this evidence has been handed over to the university's examination department.