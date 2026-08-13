Rajasthan University Exam Cancelled After Mass Cheating At Sikar College
The cheating was reported from Vishwa Bharti College in Sikar where cheating material was confiscated from approximately 20 students during the operation, reports Rahul Manohar.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Sikar: Authorities at the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University in Rajasthan have cancelled the examination for the post-graduate diploma in Computer Applications(PGDCA) course after mass cheating at an examination center at a college in Sikar.
It is understood that the on the exam day on Tuesday, August 11, students were found cheating en masse during a surprise inspection at Vishwabharati College in Sikar. Materials used for cheating were confiscated from approximately 20 students during the operation, and the examination in question has subsequently been cancelled.
A total of 72 students were taking the exam across three rooms at the center. During the vigilance team's inspection, it was observed that several students were copying from each other's answer sheets. The team, which included Shastri Kosalendradas and Dr. Devendra Kumar, confiscated cheating materials from the site. Additionally, evidence such as video and audio recordings of the incident was collected. All this evidence has been handed over to the university's examination department.
Acting on the instructions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Madanmohan Jha, Controller of Examinations Dr Shambhukumar Jha has cancelled the PGDCA examination held at Vishwabharati College. Meanwhile, the university's flying squad also monitored the second shift of the examination and ensured it was conducted securely. Further action will be taken based on the vigilance team's report and the collected evidence.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Madanmohan Jha stated that maintaining the credibility of the examination system while protecting the interests of students is the university's priority.
No form of cheating or irregularity in examinations will be tolerated, he said adding strict action, in accordance with the rules, will be taken against examination centers and individuals found guilty.
Read More: