Udaipur Researchers Patent Oral Cancer Drug Formulation; Human Trials Still Ahead
Udaipur researchers have patented a nanotechnology-based oral cancer drug formulation showing improved absorption in preclinical tests, with human safety and efficacy trials still pending.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST
Udaipur: A cancer medicine taken by mouth could make treatment easier for patients. At Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, researchers have developed a formulation aimed at improving the absorption of an orally administered cancer drug. Early findings are encouraging, they say, although its use in patients remains some distance away.
Professor Garima Joshi of the university’s pharmacy department and researcher Sheikh Shahnawaz Qadir have used nanotechnology to develop the formulation, which has received an Indian patent. According to the researchers, preliminary tests showed an improvement of more than 165 per cent in drug absorption compared with the conventional formulation.
The research focuses on pancreatic cancer. Its central aim is to improve how well the drug is absorbed and examine its effects on cancer cells. So far, the findings are limited to laboratory and animal studies. Human clinical trials are yet to establish whether the formulation is safe and effective for patients.
Alongside absorption, the researchers studied the formulation’s ability to induce apoptosis, the natural process through which cells undergo controlled death. They reported an apoptotic effect of up to 31.4 per cent in the cancer cells tested.
These findings form part of the early research. They do not establish how the formulation would perform in people with pancreatic cancer.
According to Dr Joshi, the project began in 2021 with a research grant under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). A nano-formulation research laboratory equipped with modern instruments was developed at the university to support the work.
It was here that the team worked on the new formulation, seeking to improve the body’s absorption of the drug.
The patent marks a milestone for the researchers, but it does not mean the formulation is ready for treatment. Its safety and effectiveness in humans must still be assessed through clinical trials.
It would therefore be premature to describe the research as an alternative to existing chemotherapy or radiation treatment. The achievement at this stage is the development of a patented formulation and the improved absorption reported in preclinical tests.
The work has also taken Qadir beyond the Udaipur laboratory. He received a Commonwealth Split-site Fellowship and completed part of his doctoral research at the University of Liverpool under Professor Imran Saleem’s guidance. The research has also been presented at an international conference organised by the University of Graz in Austria.
For the team, the next challenge is to establish whether the early results can translate into benefits for patients. If future clinical trials demonstrate safety and effectiveness, the formulation could contribute to efforts to make cancer medicines easier to administer.
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