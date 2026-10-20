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Udaipur Researchers Patent Oral Cancer Drug Formulation; Human Trials Still Ahead

Udaipur Researchers Patent Oral Cancer Drug Formulation; Human Trials Still Ahead ( ETV Bharat )

Udaipur: A cancer medicine taken by mouth could make treatment easier for patients. At Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, researchers have developed a formulation aimed at improving the absorption of an orally administered cancer drug. Early findings are encouraging, they say, although its use in patients remains some distance away.

Professor Garima Joshi of the university’s pharmacy department and researcher Sheikh Shahnawaz Qadir have used nanotechnology to develop the formulation, which has received an Indian patent. According to the researchers, preliminary tests showed an improvement of more than 165 per cent in drug absorption compared with the conventional formulation.

Udaipur Researchers Patent Oral Cancer Drug Formulation; Human Trials Still Ahead (ETV Bharat) The research focuses on pancreatic cancer. Its central aim is to improve how well the drug is absorbed and examine its effects on cancer cells. So far, the findings are limited to laboratory and animal studies. Human clinical trials are yet to establish whether the formulation is safe and effective for patients. Alongside absorption, the researchers studied the formulation’s ability to induce apoptosis, the natural process through which cells undergo controlled death. They reported an apoptotic effect of up to 31.4 per cent in the cancer cells tested. These findings form part of the early research. They do not establish how the formulation would perform in people with pancreatic cancer. According to Dr Joshi, the project began in 2021 with a research grant under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). A nano-formulation research laboratory equipped with modern instruments was developed at the university to support the work.