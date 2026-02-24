ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Two Trainee Constables Dismissed After Video Of Midnight Assault On Woman Goes Viral

Bharatpur: Two trainee constables were removed from their jobs in Rajasthan's Bharatpur after allegations of sexual assault surfaced at a police station during the intervening night of February 22 and 23. Their dismissal came after a video of a young woman being brought to a police station at midnight and allegedly being assaulted by those constables went viral on social media, causing an uproar.

Soon after the incident came to light, superintendent of police (SP) Digant Anand dismissed two trainee constables, Sonu Kuldeep and Paramveer, from service with immediate effect. Sources said two newly recruited constables posted at the Bhusavar police station brought a young woman to the police station on a bike around 12:00 midnight.

A local youth, who became curious, followed the bike and went inside the police station. Thereafter, he started filming the incident involving two policemen, who allegedly molested the woman. Upon discovering that he was filming, the police officers present there allegedly snatched the youth’s mobile phone and assaulted him. However, the same video later surfaced on social media, sparking controversy.