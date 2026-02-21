ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Two Sisters Die By Suicide On Day Of Wedding In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Manai village, under Sursagar police station in Jodhpur, plunged into grief on Saturday, when two sisters, whose wedding was scheduled later in the day, died by suicide just when their wedding procession was about to arrive. Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and deposited the bodies at the mortuary of the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, Jodhpur, for postmortems.

ADCP (West) Roshan Meena said the deceased sisters, Shobha and Vimla, were the daughters of Deep Singh, a resident of Manai village. They took the extreme step just before their wedding procession was to arrive. "The exact cause of death will be determined after police receive the postmortem report. Police have launched a preliminary investigation and are questioning family members. Both sisters were teachers at a private school," Meena said.

According to the ADCP, a Bandoli ceremony — a traditional Rajasthani pre-wedding ritual — was held at their home late night on Friday. Thereafter, the two sisters went to sleep in their room at around midnight. At around 4 am, their health suddenly deteriorated. The family quickly took them to a private hospital in Jodhpur, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies were then brought back home.

Jaswant Singh, the uncle of the deceased, said he received information about the tragedy from his younger sister over the phone at around 5 am. He immediately spoke with other relatives and informed the police. The police team arrived in Manai at 6 am, when the family was preparing for the funeral. The uncle said that by then, both bodies had turned blue, which raised suspicion of poisoning.