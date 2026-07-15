ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Two Injured In Bundi Road Accident Die During Treatment In Jaipur

Bundi: Two friends who were critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan’s Bundi district died during treatment at a Jaipur hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place two days ago on the Karwar road near Bijasan Mata temple under Indergarh police station limits when Biddhi Prakash Nagar (33) and Dheeraj alias Yashwant Sen (27) were returning to Karwar village on a motorcycle, Sub-Inspector Bhojaram said.

The impact threw both individuals onto the road, leaving them seriously injured. Family members rushed them to the hospital, from where Buddhi Prakash was referred to Kota and later Jaipur, while Dheeraj was shifted from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Both succumbed to their injuries after battling for life for two days, police said. Their bodies were brought to Indergarh Hospital, where post-mortem examinations were conducted before being handed over to their families.