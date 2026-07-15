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Rajasthan: Two Injured In Bundi Road Accident Die During Treatment In Jaipur

Two friends from Rajasthan’s Bundi district died during treatment in Jaipur, two days after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Rajasthan: Two Friends Injured In Bundi Road Accident Die During Treatment In Jaipur
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST

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Bundi: Two friends who were critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan’s Bundi district died during treatment at a Jaipur hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place two days ago on the Karwar road near Bijasan Mata temple under Indergarh police station limits when Biddhi Prakash Nagar (33) and Dheeraj alias Yashwant Sen (27) were returning to Karwar village on a motorcycle, Sub-Inspector Bhojaram said.

The impact threw both individuals onto the road, leaving them seriously injured. Family members rushed them to the hospital, from where Buddhi Prakash was referred to Kota and later Jaipur, while Dheeraj was shifted from Sawai Madhopur to Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Both succumbed to their injuries after battling for life for two days, police said. Their bodies were brought to Indergarh Hospital, where post-mortem examinations were conducted before being handed over to their families.

The deaths of the two close friends, who lived in the same neighbourhood, cast a pall of gloom over the area. Their funeral processions were taken out on the same day.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver on a complaint lodged by Buddhi Prakash’s elder brother, Jitendra Nagar, and launched a search to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.

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TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN ROAD ACCIDENT
TWO FRIENDS KILLED IN ACCIDENT
INDERGARH ACCIDENT
JAIPUR HOSPITAL ROAD CRASH
BUNDI ROAD ACCIDENT

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