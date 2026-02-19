ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Triple Murder: Farmer Kills Wife, 2 Minor Children With Sharp Weapon, Calls Police To Confess

Jalore: A 40-year-old farmer in Rajasthan’s Jalore district was arrested for allegedly hacking his wife and two minor children to death with a sharp-edged weapon on Wednesday, police said. The chilling incident occurred around 11 pm in Daspa village, which falls under the Bhinmal police station.

The police arrived on the spot after the accused, identified as Mangalaram, alerted them about the killings. Station officer Rajendra Singh Rajpurohit stated that the murders were reported around 6 am on Thursday. He said the accused, Mangalaram (40), son of Padmaram Purohit, brutally murdered his wife, Dadmi Devi (39), and two children, Niku (10) and Hitesh (7).

When police arrived at the scene, the bodies of all three were found lying on a cot in the house. According to Rajpurohit, the murders were so brutal that blood splattered the walls.