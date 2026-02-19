Rajasthan Triple Murder: Farmer Kills Wife, 2 Minor Children With Sharp Weapon, Calls Police To Confess
Preliminary investigations suggest a family dispute could be behind killings, police said and added actual motive will only be revealed after a detailed investigation.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Jalore: A 40-year-old farmer in Rajasthan’s Jalore district was arrested for allegedly hacking his wife and two minor children to death with a sharp-edged weapon on Wednesday, police said. The chilling incident occurred around 11 pm in Daspa village, which falls under the Bhinmal police station.
The police arrived on the spot after the accused, identified as Mangalaram, alerted them about the killings. Station officer Rajendra Singh Rajpurohit stated that the murders were reported around 6 am on Thursday. He said the accused, Mangalaram (40), son of Padmaram Purohit, brutally murdered his wife, Dadmi Devi (39), and two children, Niku (10) and Hitesh (7).
When police arrived at the scene, the bodies of all three were found lying on a cot in the house. According to Rajpurohit, the murders were so brutal that blood splattered the walls.
The police took possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. The FSL team was called to the scene to gather evidence. Preliminary investigations suggest a family dispute could be behind killings, although the actual motive behind the murder will only be revealed after a detailed investigation, he added.
The accused was a farmer and married about 20 years ago. He has three sons and a daughter. His eldest son, Gopal (18), works in South India, while another son, Mukesh (14), escaped as he was sleeping with his grandfather in another house on the night of the incident. The village is in mourning soon after the murders came to light. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case.
