ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Tribal Woman Allegedly Stripped, Paraded Naked For 'Eloping With Paramour'; Husband, 9 Others Booked

Banswara: A married tribal woman was allegedly assaulted, stripped and paraded in a village in Rajasthan's Banswara for allegedly eloping with her paramour, living in a nearby village.

Police have registered a case against 10 persons including her husband after she lodged a complaint in this regard.

While the incident took place in the evening of September 1, a video of the torture meted out to her surfaced on Thursday.

Accusing the woman of eloping with a youth from another village, her husband and his relatives, along with other villagers, first shaved her head, then thrashed her, stripped her naked, and paraded her through the village.

According to police, the woman had left home with her alleged paramour some 10 days before the incident. Her family members later went to his house and brought her back.

Station Officer Vinod Kumar said a detailed investigation is underway considering the seriousness of the matter. "Seven persons have been detained so far, and the accused are being interrogated," he said.