Rajasthan Tribal Woman Allegedly Stripped, Paraded Naked For 'Eloping With Paramour'; Husband, 9 Others Booked
A video showing a tribal woman being allegedly assaulted, having her head shaved and being paraded through a village has gone viral in Rajasthan's Banswara.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Banswara: A married tribal woman was allegedly assaulted, stripped and paraded in a village in Rajasthan's Banswara for allegedly eloping with her paramour, living in a nearby village.
Police have registered a case against 10 persons including her husband after she lodged a complaint in this regard.
While the incident took place in the evening of September 1, a video of the torture meted out to her surfaced on Thursday.
Accusing the woman of eloping with a youth from another village, her husband and his relatives, along with other villagers, first shaved her head, then thrashed her, stripped her naked, and paraded her through the village.
According to police, the woman had left home with her alleged paramour some 10 days before the incident. Her family members later went to his house and brought her back.
Station Officer Vinod Kumar said a detailed investigation is underway considering the seriousness of the matter. "Seven persons have been detained so far, and the accused are being interrogated," he said.
A video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows dozens of villagers taking the woman barefoot along a road. Some people in the crowd can allegedly be heard talking about beating her and chopping off her hair. Subsequently, her hair was cut in the presence of her husband. After that, some women in the crowd allegedly began assaulting her. A few other women then allegedly tore her clothes and paraded her naked through the village. The victim woman tried to defend and protect herself, but the crowd refused to let her go. Shockingly, many villagers remained onlookers during the episode, and some even filmed it on their mobile phones.
Following the incident, the woman approached the police and complained of assault and misbehaviour by her husband and other women from the family.
Garhi DSP Babulal said, "The woman had allegedly eloped with a youth from a nearby village around 10 days ago. Subsequently, the woman's family went to the youth's house and brought her back. Her husband and his family members accused the woman of running away with the youth and assaulted her."
The woman, however, told police that she had gone with the man to work as a labourer.
DSP Babulal said police are working to identify all the people seen in the video. "Investigation is underway, and further action will be taken on the basis of the evidence collected," the official added.