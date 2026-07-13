ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Transporters Begin Indefinite Strike Against Vehicle Tracking Devices, Permit Issues

Jaipur: Transporters across Rajasthan have launched an indefinite strike in protest against Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) mandates, permit issues, and e-detection challans.

The strike reportedly supported by 10,000 truckers began on Sunday midnight. Transporters argue that while the government has formulated rules, it failed to put the necessary infrastructure in place for their implementation, causing distress to truck owners and transport business operators.

Gulshan Nagpal, Joint Secretary of the Jaipur Transport Operators Association, stated that transporters have initiated an indefinite strike over various demands, with the VLTD tracking device being the primary issue.

Trucks parked at a yard amid transporters' strike in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

The government has made VLTDs—which function similarly to GPS tracking devices—mandatory. Nagpal said that while transporters do not object to the devices themselves, he demanded that adequate time should be granted for installation.

“Vehicle permits are no longer being issued; transporters believe vehicles should be allowed to operate on temporary permits until the tracking devices are installed. Currently, the government has offered nothing but assurances,” he said.