Rajasthan Transporters Begin Indefinite Strike Against Vehicle Tracking Devices, Permit Issues
The protest that began at Sunday midnight is reportedly supported by 10,000 truckers, who accused the state government of dilly dallying over their demands.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Jaipur: Transporters across Rajasthan have launched an indefinite strike in protest against Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) mandates, permit issues, and e-detection challans.
The strike reportedly supported by 10,000 truckers began on Sunday midnight. Transporters argue that while the government has formulated rules, it failed to put the necessary infrastructure in place for their implementation, causing distress to truck owners and transport business operators.
Gulshan Nagpal, Joint Secretary of the Jaipur Transport Operators Association, stated that transporters have initiated an indefinite strike over various demands, with the VLTD tracking device being the primary issue.
The government has made VLTDs—which function similarly to GPS tracking devices—mandatory. Nagpal said that while transporters do not object to the devices themselves, he demanded that adequate time should be granted for installation.
“Vehicle permits are no longer being issued; transporters believe vehicles should be allowed to operate on temporary permits until the tracking devices are installed. Currently, the government has offered nothing but assurances,” he said.
Transporters said that the cost of a VLTD is Rs 5,000–Rs 6,000 in other states, but in Rajasthan, it ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, which they said is unjustified.
The protesting truckers said that operations should continue while the installation process is underway adding many operators run vehicles purchased on installment plans and are facing severe difficulties.
E-Challans Worth Lakhs
Association spokesperson Rajiv Trehan highlighted the major challenges faced by truck operators. He said that a large number of e-challans, amounting to lakhs of rupees, are being issued against vehicles.
“Often, vehicle owners remain unaware of violations until the list of challans arrives. Transport is a vital lifeline for the country. This sector generates substantial revenue for the government, and corresponding facilities should be provided,” he said.
Trehan alleged that transporters were being harassed by the RTOs and the police, and vehicles were lying idle awaiting fitness certification. Although the government had allotted land for a 'Transport Nagar' on Sikar Road, the site remains undeveloped, he said.
Kamaljit Singh, Joint Secretary of the Jaipur Transport Operators Association, said that the strike was a last resort as vehicles had come to a grinding halt due to the long standing issues.
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