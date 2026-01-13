ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Transport Department Issues Warning On E-Challan Fraud

Bharatpur: If you click on a link in an e-challan message on your mobile phone without verifying its authenticity, your bank account could be emptied in seconds. The Rajasthan transport department has issued a warning on the increasing number of cyber frauds in the name of e-challans.

The challan process looks completely transparent and is conducted through a government portal, but cyber fraudsters are using this as a cover to target people with fake messages and fraudulent websites. Additional regional transport officer (ARTO) Abhay Mudgal clarified that the vehicle challan process is entirely government-controlled and transparent, but cyber criminals are mimicking it to defraud the public. "Even a slight judgmental lapse can lead to significant financial losses. Vehicle challans are issued only by the transport department and the traffic police. Whenever the transport department issues a challan, the vehicle owner is notified through the 'challan' or 'vahan' portal. This message is sent entirely through the government system and is never sent from a private or suspicious mobile number. Similarly, challans issued by the traffic police are communicated to the owner via SMS through the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS)," he added.

Mudgal said the echallan.parivahan.gov.in is the only official website for e-challan payments nationwide, the link of which is embedded in the text message for challans. "Vehicle owners can visit this portal to view all pending challans, check complete challan details, and make secure payments. Any other link, website, or app is not government-authorised, and any payment made through them constitutes fraud," he added.

Mudgal explained said several cases have come to light in recent days where fraudsters have created fake IDs and fraudulent links resembling government websites. "These fake websites often lack the 'gov' or the 'in', and there are often slight differences in the spelling of 'echallan' and 'parivahan'. Ordinary people don't notice these details and click on the link, putting their mobile and banking information at risk," he added.