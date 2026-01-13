Rajasthan Transport Department Issues Warning On E-Challan Fraud
Additional regional transport officer Abhay Mudgal said vehicle owners getting fake links need not panic, as they can register a complaint on the government website.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Bharatpur: If you click on a link in an e-challan message on your mobile phone without verifying its authenticity, your bank account could be emptied in seconds. The Rajasthan transport department has issued a warning on the increasing number of cyber frauds in the name of e-challans.
The challan process looks completely transparent and is conducted through a government portal, but cyber fraudsters are using this as a cover to target people with fake messages and fraudulent websites. Additional regional transport officer (ARTO) Abhay Mudgal clarified that the vehicle challan process is entirely government-controlled and transparent, but cyber criminals are mimicking it to defraud the public. "Even a slight judgmental lapse can lead to significant financial losses. Vehicle challans are issued only by the transport department and the traffic police. Whenever the transport department issues a challan, the vehicle owner is notified through the 'challan' or 'vahan' portal. This message is sent entirely through the government system and is never sent from a private or suspicious mobile number. Similarly, challans issued by the traffic police are communicated to the owner via SMS through the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS)," he added.
Mudgal said the echallan.parivahan.gov.in is the only official website for e-challan payments nationwide, the link of which is embedded in the text message for challans. "Vehicle owners can visit this portal to view all pending challans, check complete challan details, and make secure payments. Any other link, website, or app is not government-authorised, and any payment made through them constitutes fraud," he added.
Mudgal explained said several cases have come to light in recent days where fraudsters have created fake IDs and fraudulent links resembling government websites. "These fake websites often lack the 'gov' or the 'in', and there are often slight differences in the spelling of 'echallan' and 'parivahan'. Ordinary people don't notice these details and click on the link, putting their mobile and banking information at risk," he added.
Mudgal said that if anyone receives an e-challan message from a private mobile number, never open the link, as it may contain spyware or malware that can infiltrate your mobile phone and steal information such as OTPs, passwords, banking app details, and private files. Once the data is compromised, fraudsters can withdraw the entire amount from your bank account within minutes, he added.
The ARTO said the department is also receiving several complaints about challans being issued despite the vehicles being at home. "There is no need to panic in such cases. The e-challan website provides a 'Complaint' facility for vehicle owners to upload all information related to the challan, their objection, and the necessary documents. Due to incidents of vehicles being driven with fake number plates, challans are issued in the name of innocent vehicle owners. After a complaint is registered, the department investigates, and if the facts are found to be correct, the challan is cancelled, and redressal is provided," he added.
Resident Upendra Chaudhary said he suddenly received a message from a private on Monday stating that a challan had been issued for speeding. "Upon a closer inspection, the link accompanying the message was also completely different, which raised my suspicion. I deleted the message immediately without clicking on the link. Had I accidentally clicked on the message link, I could have potentially been scammed," he added.
Also Read