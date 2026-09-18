ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Traders Protest 0.40% MDR On UPI Payments Over ₹2,000; Warn Of Price Rise, Threat Of Court Action

Jaipur: The government's new move regarding 'UPI'—a key instrument of Digital India—appears to be running into trouble. Traders across the country have launched a protest against the 0.40% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) applicable to payments exceeding ₹2,000, to be effective from October 15.

While the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal has warned that this rule could ruin 50 million (5 crore) small shopkeepers, the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association has announced plans to approach the courts directly.

Babulal Gupta, president of the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, said that the direct burden will fall on consumers, leading to increased inflation. “Under one category, an MDR of ₹5 per transaction is being levied on the middle class, who frequently use UPI. This charge applies to low-margin sectors—such as railways, telecom, insurance, fuel, and agricultural supplies—thereby directly involving the consumer,” he said. Gupta argued that the government intends to benefit banks, even though banks already collect charges from consumers under the guise of savings account fees.

Suresh Agarwal, president of FORTI, said that the government's claim—that customers are exempt from MDR—is flawed. “Generally, any fee levied on the merchant is ultimately borne by the customer. This will lead to an increase in cash transactions. Imposing MDR on utility and stock market-related payments is also unjustified,” he said.

Agarwal further stated that he has written to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister requesting the withdrawal of this rule. Meanwhile, FORTI vice president Ajay Agarwal noted that the rule will affect not only traders but also ordinary consumers; since traders will not absorb the cost themselves, the financial burden will ultimately fall on the end consumer.

'Small traders affected'