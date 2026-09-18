Rajasthan Traders Protest 0.40% MDR On UPI Payments Over ₹2,000; Warn Of Price Rise, Threat Of Court Action
The Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal has warned that this rule could ruin 5 crore small shopkeepers; the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association has threatened legal action.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 4:08 AM IST|
Updated : September 18, 2026 at 4:16 AM IST
Jaipur: The government's new move regarding 'UPI'—a key instrument of Digital India—appears to be running into trouble. Traders across the country have launched a protest against the 0.40% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) applicable to payments exceeding ₹2,000, to be effective from October 15.
While the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal has warned that this rule could ruin 50 million (5 crore) small shopkeepers, the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association has announced plans to approach the courts directly.
Babulal Gupta, president of the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, said that the direct burden will fall on consumers, leading to increased inflation. “Under one category, an MDR of ₹5 per transaction is being levied on the middle class, who frequently use UPI. This charge applies to low-margin sectors—such as railways, telecom, insurance, fuel, and agricultural supplies—thereby directly involving the consumer,” he said. Gupta argued that the government intends to benefit banks, even though banks already collect charges from consumers under the guise of savings account fees.
Suresh Agarwal, president of FORTI, said that the government's claim—that customers are exempt from MDR—is flawed. “Generally, any fee levied on the merchant is ultimately borne by the customer. This will lead to an increase in cash transactions. Imposing MDR on utility and stock market-related payments is also unjustified,” he said.
Agarwal further stated that he has written to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister requesting the withdrawal of this rule. Meanwhile, FORTI vice president Ajay Agarwal noted that the rule will affect not only traders but also ordinary consumers; since traders will not absorb the cost themselves, the financial burden will ultimately fall on the end consumer.
'Small traders affected'
The Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal stated that this government rule will impact 50 million small business owners across the country. This includes vendors selling vegetables and fruits, medicines, cold drinks and water, leaf plates and bowls, footwear, plastic utensils and toys, kitchen cutlery, battery-operated toys for children, grass products and ropes, ceramic cups and plates, groceries and herbs, ritual items, candles, earthen lamps, matchboxes, cosmetics, school uniforms, and iron beds, among others, the organisation said.
Babulal Gupta has demanded that the MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) system be referred to the relevant UPI steering committee for reconsideration before implementation. While the central government aims to make UPI transactions foolproof, the current framework is burdening more than 50 million (5 crore) traders across the country. The government should reconsider the steps taken to benefit banks and payment application providers, he pointed out.
'UPI Service Suspended Sign'
Vimal, a tea stall owner, said that this government rule will harm small traders like him, forcing them to discontinue UPI services. “This will hurt business, as customers have become accustomed to paying via UPI. In such a scenario, I will be compelled to put up a 'UPI Service Suspended' sign at my shop,” he said. Meanwhile, UPI user Raghuraj Singh noted that UPI had eliminated the hassle of dealing with loose change, but the situation could worsen if shopkeepers stop accepting UPI payments.
The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association stated that the government has proposed levying charges on UPI payments exceeding ₹2,000, and expecting petrol pump operators to absorb this cost themselves is completely unjustified. Rajendra Singh, president of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, said that the government should either withdraw this decision or they will move the court.
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