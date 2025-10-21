Rajasthan To Build Rs 1,200-Crore E-Bus Manufacturing Hub in Alwar, Paving the Way for a Greener Future
Published : October 21, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan, which sets its sights on becoming a key player in India’s electric mobility revolution, is going to establish a large-scale electric bus and charging infrastructure manufacturing unit in the Ghiloth Industrial Area of Alwar district.
The project with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore eyes creating one of the country’s most advanced e-bus manufacturing facilities—boosting both employment and sustainable transport.
Industry Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announced that the initiative will not only drive green transportation but also position Rajasthan as a frontrunner in the ‘Make in India’ movement.
“The automobile sector holds immense potential for growth, and we’ve simplified policies to attract greater investment. This project alone will generate direct and indirect employment for over 500 people,” he said.
The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) has allotted 65.56 acres of land, valued at ₹208 crore, to PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for the project.
Rathore emphasised that the facility will accelerate Rajasthan’s transition toward cleaner mobility, help combat rising pollution, and open new industrial opportunities. “This plant will make Rajasthan a hub for e-mobility manufacturing and innovation,” he added.
Recently, representatives from PMI Electro Mobility—including MD Satish Kumar Jain, CEO Aanchal Jain, and Executive Director Gajendra Yadav—met Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to discuss the rollout of green technologies and the company’s plans for large-scale production.
The Industry Minister further stated that such projects will give Rajasthan a new identity in the field of green transportation, strengthening its industrial ecosystem and creating thousands of job opportunities in the long term.
