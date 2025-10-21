ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan To Build Rs 1,200-Crore E-Bus Manufacturing Hub in Alwar, Paving the Way for a Greener Future

Jaipur: Rajasthan, which sets its sights on becoming a key player in India’s electric mobility revolution, is going to establish a large-scale electric bus and charging infrastructure manufacturing unit in the Ghiloth Industrial Area of Alwar district.

The project with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore eyes creating one of the country’s most advanced e-bus manufacturing facilities—boosting both employment and sustainable transport.

Industry Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announced that the initiative will not only drive green transportation but also position Rajasthan as a frontrunner in the ‘Make in India’ movement.

“The automobile sector holds immense potential for growth, and we’ve simplified policies to attract greater investment. This project alone will generate direct and indirect employment for over 500 people,” he said.