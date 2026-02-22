ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Tightens Verification To Curb Fake Income Certificates In Free School Admissions

Bikaner: The Rajasthan Education Department has issued guidelines and a timetable for free admissions to government and private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

This time, a stricter measure requiring parents to provide their PAN card details is to curb fake income certificates for admissions. Those found submitting false income documents will face strict action, including an FIR.

“Although a new provision has been added, providing a PAN card will not be mandatory if the parent informs that they do not have one,” said Director of Elementary and Secondary Education Sitaram Jat.

“The schools are also directed to take action against students who secure admissions through fraudulent means. The department has provided schools with guidelines regarding the verification process, and schools can request documents from any parent if they have doubts about their financial situation,” he said.