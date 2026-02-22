Rajasthan Tightens Verification To Curb Fake Income Certificates In Free School Admissions
The stricter measure requiring parents to provide their PAN card details is to curb fake income certificates for admissions.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Bikaner: The Rajasthan Education Department has issued guidelines and a timetable for free admissions to government and private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.
This time, a stricter measure requiring parents to provide their PAN card details is to curb fake income certificates for admissions. Those found submitting false income documents will face strict action, including an FIR.
“Although a new provision has been added, providing a PAN card will not be mandatory if the parent informs that they do not have one,” said Director of Elementary and Secondary Education Sitaram Jat.
“The schools are also directed to take action against students who secure admissions through fraudulent means. The department has provided schools with guidelines regarding the verification process, and schools can request documents from any parent if they have doubts about their financial situation,” he said.
Online applications for RTE admissions began on February 20 and will continue until March 6, when the lottery draw is scheduled.
Jat said that the Education Department requires a certificate of annual income of Rs 2.50 lakh in this process. “This certificate is generated by e-Mitra and submitted after being certified by a competent authority. However, schools will now be able to verify it on their own, in accordance with the Education Department's instructions,” he said.
Important dates for RTE admissions
- Online applications by parents will be accepted from February 20 to March 4.
- Merit for admissions through the online lottery will be announced on March 6.
- Parents can change their school choice order from March 6 to March 11.
- The first round of allotment and school document verification will take place from March 13 to March 21.
- Objection resolution by CBEO and DEO will be held from March 13 to March 25.
- The second phase lottery will be conducted on March 27, followed by school document verification from March 27 to April 4.
- Second phase grievances and resolution by CBEO and DEO will be addressed from March 27 to April 10.
- Allocation of remaining vacant seats will occur on April 13, with document verification for allotted schools from April 13 to April 17.
- The CEO-DEO third-phase grievance resolution will be conducted from April 13 to April 21.
