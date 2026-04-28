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Rajasthan: Three Youths Die Trying To Save Each Other In Nagaur Farm Tragedy

In Nagaur, Rajasthan, two brothers and their nephew drowned in a water pit during farm work after a rescue rope snapped, shocking their village.

Three family members in Nagaur, Rajasthan, drowned while working in a field.
Three family members in Nagaur, Rajasthan, drowned while working in a field. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Nagaur: The death of three youths from the same family in Nagaur in Rajasthan on Monday has left the entire area in shock. The tragic incident occurred in Harsolav village, under the Gotan police station limits in Merta, during agricultural work, wiping out the happiness of a once-cherished family.

In this heartbreaking incident, two brothers and their nephew lost their lives. The elder brother slipped and fell into a water storage pit (diggi) while working in the field. Two others who rushed to save him also became victims, as the rope they held for support during the rescue snapped, leading to all three drowning in deep water.

Gotan Station House Officer (SHO) Suresh Chaudhary said Manish was working near the farm’s water pit when he slipped and fell into the water. Seeing him drown, his brother Ravindra and nephew Yashpal rushed to save him, but also got trapped in the muddy water.

A case has been registered based on the family’s complaint, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to information, Manish (19), son of Pukhraj Gurjar, was repairing a pipeline near a water pit when he slipped and fell. Ravindra (16) and his nephew Yashpal (15) jumped in to help.

The three tried to come out using a rope, but it suddenly snapped. As none of them knew how to swim, they got trapped in deep water and sludge. Within a short time, all three lost their lives.

The incident has triggered mourning in the family and across the village. Police reached the spot after receiving information, took custody of the bodies, and began an investigation.

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TAGGED:

​DIGGI DROWNING INCIDENT
TRAGIC ACCIDENT IN NAGAUR
RAJASTHAN
HARSOLAV GOTAN MERTA
NAGAUR

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