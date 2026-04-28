ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Three Youths Die Trying To Save Each Other In Nagaur Farm Tragedy

Nagaur: The death of three youths from the same family in Nagaur in Rajasthan on Monday has left the entire area in shock. The tragic incident occurred in Harsolav village, under the Gotan police station limits in Merta, during agricultural work, wiping out the happiness of a once-cherished family.

In this heartbreaking incident, two brothers and their nephew lost their lives. The elder brother slipped and fell into a water storage pit (diggi) while working in the field. Two others who rushed to save him also became victims, as the rope they held for support during the rescue snapped, leading to all three drowning in deep water.

Gotan Station House Officer (SHO) Suresh Chaudhary said Manish was working near the farm’s water pit when he slipped and fell into the water. Seeing him drown, his brother Ravindra and nephew Yashpal rushed to save him, but also got trapped in the muddy water.

A case has been registered based on the family’s complaint, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.