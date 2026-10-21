Rajasthan: Three Thai Women Detained At Udaipur Hotel Over Alleged Illegal Stay
Investigators said the hotel's visitor register had no entries for the women, while the operator allegedly admitted to employing them for spa services.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Udaipur: The Rajasthan Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained three Thai nationals allegedly staying illegally at a hotel in the Govardhan Vilas police station area in Udaipur without valid documents.
Acting on the directions of District Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan, the police are now initiating legal proceedings to deport the women from India. Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Mukul Sharma supervised the operation and Additional Superintendent of Police (Foreigners Registration Officer) Vikram Singh led it.
On October 19, 2026, the CID's Counter Intelligence Unit received confidential information that foreign women were staying illegally at a hotel in the Govardhan Vilas area and were allegedly involved in suspicious activities. Acting on the information, the CID team and police jointly raided the hotel.
During questioning, the hotel operator allegedly admitted he was employing foreign women to provide spa services. Police searched the rooms and found the three Thai women staying there.
A check of the hotel's visitor register revealed no entries recording the women's stay.
The investigation found that the women's visas and passports had expired. Despite this, they were allegedly staying illegally in Udaipur.
According to police records, one of the women had previously been deported from India. However, she allegedly re-entered the country illegally through the Nepal border and returned to Udaipur.
Hotel Operator Faces Legal Action
ASP Vikram Singh said foreign nationals staying illegally without valid documents, especially when accompanied by suspicious activity, could pose a serious threat to national security. He said they could be involved in anti-national activities.
Legal action is being initiated against the hotel operator under Sections 7(2) and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, for alleged negligence and violation of the law.
Following the incident, the administration issued strict instructions to hotel, villa and resort operators across Udaipur. Authorities said all establishments must fully comply with the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, before accommodating foreign nationals.
Authorities will take strict action against operators who fail to follow the rules.
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