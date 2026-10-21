ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Three Thai Women Detained At Udaipur Hotel Over Alleged Illegal Stay

Udaipur: The Rajasthan Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained three Thai nationals allegedly staying illegally at a hotel in the Govardhan Vilas police station area in Udaipur without valid documents.

Acting on the directions of District Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan, the police are now initiating legal proceedings to deport the women from India. Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Mukul Sharma supervised the operation and Additional Superintendent of Police (Foreigners Registration Officer) Vikram Singh led it.

On October 19, 2026, the CID's Counter Intelligence Unit received confidential information that foreign women were staying illegally at a hotel in the Govardhan Vilas area and were allegedly involved in suspicious activities. Acting on the information, the CID team and police jointly raided the hotel.

During questioning, the hotel operator allegedly admitted he was employing foreign women to provide spa services. Police searched the rooms and found the three Thai women staying there.

A check of the hotel's visitor register revealed no entries recording the women's stay.

The investigation found that the women's visas and passports had expired. Despite this, they were allegedly staying illegally in Udaipur.

According to police records, one of the women had previously been deported from India. However, she allegedly re-entered the country illegally through the Nepal border and returned to Udaipur.