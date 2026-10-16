ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Three Of Family Killed After Bus Hits Motorcycle In Ajmer

Ajmer: Three members of a family, including a mother and daughter, died after a speeding passenger bus struck a motorcycle on the highway in Ajmer, Rajasthan, late Thursday night, police said.

The accident, which took place in the Kishangarh area, was so severe that the three family members died on the spot after being hit by the bus.

The deceased have been identified as Lada Devi, a resident of nearby Harmada village; her daughter, Hansa (21), and their relative cousin, Bhagchand Jat.

According to police, the trio was heading back to their village on a single motorcycle when the overspeeding bus lost control and rammed their vehicle.

“The impact of the hit led to critical injuries to all three persons, resulting in their instant death before they could reach the hospital. Passersby and residents rushed to the highway after the crash and tried to save them,” they said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bandar Sindri police station, Bana Lal Jat, said police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the alert. “We took custody of the bodies and shifted them to the mortuary of the local government hospital for further formalities,” he said.