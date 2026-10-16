Rajasthan: Three Of Family Killed After Bus Hits Motorcycle In Ajmer
Three family members, including a mother-daughter duo, died on Thursday night when a speeding bus rammed their motorcycle on an Ajmer highway, reports Vimal Gaud
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Ajmer: Three members of a family, including a mother and daughter, died after a speeding passenger bus struck a motorcycle on the highway in Ajmer, Rajasthan, late Thursday night, police said.
The accident, which took place in the Kishangarh area, was so severe that the three family members died on the spot after being hit by the bus.
The deceased have been identified as Lada Devi, a resident of nearby Harmada village; her daughter, Hansa (21), and their relative cousin, Bhagchand Jat.
According to police, the trio was heading back to their village on a single motorcycle when the overspeeding bus lost control and rammed their vehicle.
“The impact of the hit led to critical injuries to all three persons, resulting in their instant death before they could reach the hospital. Passersby and residents rushed to the highway after the crash and tried to save them,” they said.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bandar Sindri police station, Bana Lal Jat, said police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the alert. “We took custody of the bodies and shifted them to the mortuary of the local government hospital for further formalities,” he said.
Sindri confirmed that the police have seized the bus involved in the fatal crash and have registered a formal case against the driver.
“A police probe is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the vehicle spinning out of control. A medical board is scheduled to conduct post-mortem examinations on Friday, after which the bodies will be handed over to the relatives for final rites,” he added.
Meanwhile, the accident has cast a deep pall of gloom over Harmada village, where the victims lived. Upon learning of the accident, local member of the Legislative Assembly Dr Vikas Chaudhary arrived at the hospital to meet with the family members, offering his condolences and assuring them of administrative assistance.
Locals and relatives also gathered at the hospital premises on Friday, expressing significant outrage over the rising frequency of traffic accidents occurring on the highway, demanding stricter speed enforcement and safety measures.
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