ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Three Killed In Blaze After Head-On Collision In Churu

Flames engulf the Bolero and dumper after the fatal collision in Churu’s Sadulpur area. ( ETV Bharat )

Churu: Three people died in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan’s Sadulpur area late Thursday night. They were burnt alive after their vehicle caught fire.

The incident took place between Thirpali Chhoti and Thirpali Badi villages, where a Bolero jeep collided with a dumper. The impact triggered a massive blaze that engulfed both vehicles within seconds, leaving no chance of escape.

Head-on Collision

Hamirwas police station officer Rai Singh Suthar said that after the head-on collision between the Bolero and the dumper, both vehicles turned into fireballs. When passersby and villagers at the scene saw the flames rising, panic spread throughout the area.

As soon as information was received, Hamirwas police, along with Additional Superintendent of Police Richhpal Singh, and IPS officer Abhijeet Patil, arrived at the scene with their team. The fire department was also informed immediately, and after considerable effort, the fire was brought under control.