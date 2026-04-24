Rajasthan: Three Killed In Blaze After Head-On Collision In Churu
A wedding journey ended in tragedy as a head-on crash in Churu left three dead and five critically injured after both vehicles caught fire.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Churu: Three people died in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan’s Sadulpur area late Thursday night. They were burnt alive after their vehicle caught fire.
The incident took place between Thirpali Chhoti and Thirpali Badi villages, where a Bolero jeep collided with a dumper. The impact triggered a massive blaze that engulfed both vehicles within seconds, leaving no chance of escape.
Head-on Collision
Hamirwas police station officer Rai Singh Suthar said that after the head-on collision between the Bolero and the dumper, both vehicles turned into fireballs. When passersby and villagers at the scene saw the flames rising, panic spread throughout the area.
As soon as information was received, Hamirwas police, along with Additional Superintendent of Police Richhpal Singh, and IPS officer Abhijeet Patil, arrived at the scene with their team. The fire department was also informed immediately, and after considerable effort, the fire was brought under control.
Wedding Joy Turns to Mourning
Initial investigation has revealed that the Bolero vehicle was registered in Churu and the passengers were residents of the Sidhmukh area. All of them were on their way to attend a wedding in Pilani when the accident occurred.
In this incident, three people died on the spot; efforts are underway to identify them.
Meanwhile, five other people were severely burned and have been admitted to the nearest hospital. Police officials say that the real situation will become clear only after the victims are identified. At present, police are searching for the dumper driver and investigating the causes of the incident.
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