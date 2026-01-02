Three Constables, Cafe Operator Arrested In Rs 17 Lakh Extortion Case In Rajasthan’s Jaipur
Police say a cafe operator and three constables extorted the amount in a dispute-linked case; all four were arrested after a complaint.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Jaipur: An FIR has been registered at the Mansarovar police station against three constables from the Mansarovar and Narayan Vihar police stations, Rajasthan.
A cafe operator is also named in connection with an illegal extortion case in Jaipur. Taking the matter seriously, police arrested all three constables and the cafe operator, who is alleged to be the main conspirator.
The case concerns a financial dispute between the cafe operator’s cousin and his friend. According to the police, the cafe operator and the three constables extorted Rs 17 lakh from the victim.
Acting on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case at Mansarovar station and arrested all four accused.
Jaipur South DCP Rajarshi Raj said the case came to light after a complaint of extortion in a monetary dispute.
The arrested are cafe operator Pawan Kumar Gurjar, constables Babulal Meena and Anil Kumar Ragera from Mansarovar police station, and constable Kailashchand from Narayan Vihar.
How Did The Extortion Happen?
The complainant, Gopal Singh Gurjar, stated in his complaint filed on December 31, 2025 that he was travelling with his friend, Yogesh, in his car on the Bharat Mata Circle Road, when police personnel stopped them and allegedly accused him of illegal activities.
The officers also threatened to get him dismissed from his job unless he paid money. They demanded cash, knowing he had funds for purchasing a plot. Yogesh, allegedly in collusion with the police, was left to bring the cash from Gopal’s younger brother, Sunil.
Soon after, Yogesh arranged cash and arrived near the Swarn Garden. One policeman was with Gopal in the car, while the two officers accompanied Yogesh. About 20 minutes later, the officers returned without Yogesh and claimed he had not paid them anything.
Afterwards, the officers drove Gopal around Swarn Path, took him to a Metro station, and made him wait. Later, the officers told Gopal they had spoken to Yogesh and released him, saying they had received the money.
Conspiracy Exposed During Probe
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajarshi Raj said the investigation found that the episode was staged. There was a financial dispute between Gopal and his friend, Yogesh Gurjar. Yogesh knew Gopal had money at his PG hostel. Yogesh allegedly conspired with his cousin, Pawan Gurjar, and the police officers to carry out the extortion.
As part of the plan, Yogesh brought Gopal in his car and then fled with the money, while the police enacted the extortion drama.
