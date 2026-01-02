ETV Bharat / state

Three Constables, Cafe Operator Arrested In Rs 17 Lakh Extortion Case In Rajasthan’s Jaipur

The cafe operator is alleged to be the main conspirator. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: An FIR has been registered at the Mansarovar police station against three constables from the Mansarovar and Narayan Vihar police stations, Rajasthan.

A cafe operator is also named in connection with an illegal extortion case in Jaipur. Taking the matter seriously, police arrested all three constables and the cafe operator, who is alleged to be the main conspirator.

The case concerns a financial dispute between the cafe operator’s cousin and his friend. According to the police, the cafe operator and the three constables extorted Rs 17 lakh from the victim.

Acting on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case at Mansarovar station and arrested all four accused.

Jaipur South DCP Rajarshi Raj said the case came to light after a complaint of extortion in a monetary dispute.

The arrested are cafe operator Pawan Kumar Gurjar, constables Babulal Meena and Anil Kumar Ragera from Mansarovar police station, and constable Kailashchand from Narayan Vihar.

How Did The Extortion Happen?