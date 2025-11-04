ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Thirteen Injured in Jodhpur Explosion, Two Critical

Jodhpur: Thirteen people were injured in an explosion at a wedding venue in Hardhani, under the Khedapa police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, on Tuesday evening.

Two of them are said to be in critical condition. All the injured were brought to Jodhpur via a green corridor. Police said 10 out of 13, injured in the explosion were rushed to MDM Hospital. Three other injured are admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan and other officials also rushed to the scene. According to the police, the accident occurred when an explosive device exploded due to a welding spark.