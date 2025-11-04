Rajasthan: Thirteen Injured in Jodhpur Explosion, Two Critical
According to the police, the accident occurred when an explosive device exploded due to a welding spark.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 9:06 PM IST
Jodhpur: Thirteen people were injured in an explosion at a wedding venue in Hardhani, under the Khedapa police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, on Tuesday evening.
Two of them are said to be in critical condition. All the injured were brought to Jodhpur via a green corridor. Police said 10 out of 13, injured in the explosion were rushed to MDM Hospital. Three other injured are admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.
Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan and other officials also rushed to the scene. According to the police, the accident occurred when an explosive device exploded due to a welding spark.
However, the injured claimed they were injured in an explosion at a wedding venue. Subsequently, the police have dispatched an FSL team to the scene to determine how the explosion occurred.
ASP Rural Bhopal Singh Lakhawat, however, said soon after the incident came to light in Hardhani village under the Khedapa police station area that a cylinder had exploded, a police team rushed to the scene.
"We discovered welding work was underway in a garage. Sparks from the explosion landed on explosives stored nearby, causing the accident. The injured said they were standing at the gate of the wedding venue when they heard the sound of a blast, as the cylinder exploded," Lakhawat added.
