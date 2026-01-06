ETV Bharat / state

Burglary Bid Fails As Thief Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan While Trying To Enter House In Kota, Arrested

According to police, the house belongs to Subhash Kumar Ahir, who lives with his family. The family had gone to visit Khatu Shyam Ji on January 3, 2026. They returned home at around 1 AM on Sunday night.

Kota: A dramatic burglary attempt came to light in Rajasthan's Kota after a thief got stuck while trying to enter a house through a kitchen exhaust fan. The incident occurred in the Pratap Nagar area under the Borkheda police station limits. The accused was later arrested by the Rajasthan Police. A video of the incident has gone viral.

As Subhash and his wife were unlocking the main gate and parking their scooter, the headlights of the scooter lit up the kitchen area. That is when they noticed a man stuck halfway inside the house through the kitchen's exhaust fan opening. His head and upper body were inside the kitchen, while his legs were hanging outside. He was unable to move or free himself.

Police said the accused had entered the house with the intention of committing theft. However, while trying to squeeze through the exhaust fan shaft, he got wedged and remained trapped for nearly an hour. Sensing trouble, one of his accomplices fled the spot, leaving him behind.

Subhash informed the Borkheda police, who reached the spot shortly and pulled the man out of the exhaust fan opening. He was taken into custody on Monday evening. Police said that the arrested accused was identified as 25-year-old Pawan Vaishnav, a resident of Digod village in Kota district. Borkheda Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Tailor said a case of attempted burglary has been registered against him. "He will be produced before a court," SHO Anil said.

Police said that during the investigation, they recovered a car key from the accused. A car parked nearby, bearing a police sticker and white curtains, was also seized. Police suspect the vehicle was used to avoid suspicion while carrying out thefts. "Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accomplice and to check if the accused is involved in other theft cases in the area," said SHO Anil.