ETV Bharat / state

3 Family Members Among 12 Killed In 2 Separate Accidents In Rajasthan

3 Family Members Among 12 Killed In 2 Separate Accidents In Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Kota/Phalodi: Twelve people were killed, and several others were injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan on Saturday night, police said.

At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Kota district.

According to Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, the vehicle was carrying 16 people who were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam when the accident occurred in the middle of the night. Describing the incident as tragic, Joshi said that all the occupants belonged to the same family. "Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family," he said. Joshi said the immediate priority of the administration was to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the accident. "Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident," he added. 3 Killed In Phalodi Accident Three members of a family were killed, and more than 15 were injured when a tempo traveller carrying pilgrims collided head-on with a car near Mandla Kala on National Highway-125, within the jurisdiction of the Dechu police station limits of Phalodi district.