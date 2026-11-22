3 Family Members Among 12 Killed In 2 Separate Accidents In Rajasthan
Twelve people were killed, and several others were injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan on Saturday night. Reports by Manoj Verma and Manish Gautam
Published : November 22, 2026 at 8:02 AM IST|
Updated : November 22, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Kota/Phalodi: Twelve people were killed, and several others were injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan on Saturday night, police said.
At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Kota district.
#WATCH | Rajasthan | 9 people killed several injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Kota— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026
Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi says, "Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a… pic.twitter.com/ExBAuAWDwE
According to Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, the vehicle was carrying 16 people who were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam when the accident occurred in the middle of the night.
Describing the incident as tragic, Joshi said that all the occupants belonged to the same family. "Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family," he said.
Kota, Rajasthan: Nine people, including children, lose their lives after a Cruiser vehicle collides with a truck parked along the Kota-Udaipur National Highway in Rajasthan. The victims were returning from Khatu Shyamji. Six others sustain injuries and are undergoing treatment pic.twitter.com/NI8GxmzpaM— IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2026
Joshi said the immediate priority of the administration was to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the accident. "Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident," he added.
3 Killed In Phalodi Accident
Three members of a family were killed, and more than 15 were injured when a tempo traveller carrying pilgrims collided head-on with a car near Mandla Kala on National Highway-125, within the jurisdiction of the Dechu police station limits of Phalodi district.
According to police, the people involved in the accident were members of a family from Gujarat who were returning after visiting Baba Ramdev’s shrine. The impact was so intense that the front sections of both vehicles were completely mangled, and the scene was filled with cries and chaos.
Upon receiving information about the accident, the Dechu police arrived at the site and, with the assistance of local residents, rescued the injured. The deceased have been identified as Mukesh, Rajendra, and Jayanti Bhai. Mukesh and Rajendra died on the spot, and their bodies have been placed in the mortuary at the Phalodi hospital.
Jayanti Bhai passed away while being transported to Jodhpur and was declared dead by doctors upon arrival at the hospital. Dr. Vikas Rajpurohit, Superintendent of MDM Hospital in Jodhpur, stated that 15 injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Among them, 5 are in critical condition, having sustained fractures to their spines.
Speaking about the accident, Manoj Bhai, one of the injured pilgrims, along with his relative Anil, said that they are residents of the BSF Colony in Dantiwada, in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat. The entire family had set out on Friday in a Tempo Traveller to visit Ramdevra.
The accident happened while they were returning home after their pilgrimage on Saturday. In this accident. Those injured include Bharti-ben, Kailash-ben, Bharat-bhai, Twinkle, Pooja-ben, Leela-ben, Manjula-ben, Sunita-ben, Suryansh, Satish-bhai, Sachin-bhai, Manoj-bhai, and Hasmukh-bhai.
Additionally, two individuals from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, who were in another car, were also injured and are currently undergoing treatment.