Rajasthan: Teenage Girl Dies During Treatment After Elderly Grandfather Attacks Her With Sharp Weapon
Nainwa SHO says a murder case has been registered against the grandfather following a complaint by the victim's father, and that an investigation is underway.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Bundi: A 70-year-old grandfather attacked his 15-year-old granddaughter with a sharp-edged weapon following a family dispute late night on Friday, in the Kalbelia settlement of Daulatpura village, under the jurisdiction of the Nainwa police station in Bundi district of Rajasthan.
The girl sustained severe injuries and was taken to Kota, where she succumbed to her wounds during treatment. The victim's father has filed a murder complaint against his own father. The police have taken the accused grandfather into custody.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Om Prakash stated that late Friday night, when the dispute arose within the family, 70-year-old Mohannath Kalbelia attacked his 15-year-old granddaughter, Pooja Kalbelia, with a sharp-edged weapon. Pooja sustained a severe injury to her neck and collapsed, bleeding profusely.
The incident caused chaos within the family. Her relatives immediately rushed her to the hospital in Nainwa. After receiving initial treatment, her condition was deemed critical, and doctors referred her to a hospital in Kota. She passed away on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment in Kota.
DSP Om Prakash said the police were alerted to the incident by the hospital in Kota. Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately reached Kota, but by then, the girl had already passed away.
The police subsequently initiated the necessary legal proceedings. Hemraj Meena, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nainwa, confirmed that the incident took place in the Kalbelia settlement of Daulatpura village. The victim's father, Narayan Kalbelia, has filed a formal complaint against his own father, Mohannath Kalbelia, in connection with the incident.
SHO Meena also stated that the girl's body was handed over to her family members following a post-mortem examination at the Kota hospital. A case of murder has been registered against the accused, and an investigation is underway. Further action will be taken based on the findings regarding all the facts and the sequence of events.
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