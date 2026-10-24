ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Teenage Girl Dies During Treatment After Elderly Grandfather Attacks Her With Sharp Weapon

Nainwa police station ( ETV Bharat )

Bundi: A 70-year-old grandfather attacked his 15-year-old granddaughter with a sharp-edged weapon following a family dispute late night on Friday, in the Kalbelia settlement of Daulatpura village, under the jurisdiction of the Nainwa police station in Bundi district of Rajasthan.

The girl sustained severe injuries and was taken to Kota, where she succumbed to her wounds during treatment. The victim's father has filed a murder complaint against his own father. The police have taken the accused grandfather into custody.