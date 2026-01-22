ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Teen Girl Preparing For IAF Recruitment Killed By Speeding SUV, Driver Absconding

Jaipur: An 18-year-old girl preparing for recruitment in the Indian Air Force was killed after being allegedly hit by a speeding SUV while she was jogging along the Jaipur-Delhi highway, police said Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday near the Shanti Bagh Hanuman temple on the expressway when a fast-moving Thar hit Anaya Sharma, a native of Gudha Gaudji in Jhunjhunu district.

She was staying in a paying guest accommodation in Jhotwara and was preparing for the Air Force physical tests. According to police, Sharma had recently passed the written examination. SHO (Accident West) Ramkripal Meena stated that Sharma was jogging along the roadside with a friend, who lagged behind. While Sharma was waiting for her friend, the SUV, coming from the Ajmer Road side, allegedly struck her.