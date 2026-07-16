ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Teacher Suspended For 'Forcing' Female Students To Remove Clothes Over Missing Money

Sawai Madhopur: A teacher of the government senior secondary school in Liwali under Bamanwas tehsil of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur has been suspended after allegedly forcing female students to remove their clothes to search for the Rs 1,000, officials said on Thursday.

Upon learning about the matter, students' families and the villagers protested outside the school, maintaining that the conduct of the teacher was inappropriate, leading to humiliation and mental harassment of the victims.

Based on the complaint and a report on the incidnet, Bharatpur Joint Director of School Education Dalveer Singh has suspended the concerned teacher, Saraswati Meena, and initiated an inquiry against her.

During the suspension period, she will be posted at the office of the Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO) in Dholpur's Rajakheda. Additionally, a vocational education instructor, Vandana Sharma, has been relieved of her duties and sent back to the service-providing company.