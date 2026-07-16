Rajasthan Teacher Suspended For 'Forcing' Female Students To Remove Clothes Over Missing Money
During the suspension period, Saraswati Meena has been attached to the office of the Chief Block Education Officer in Rajakheda of Dholpur, reports Narendra Sharma.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur: A teacher of the government senior secondary school in Liwali under Bamanwas tehsil of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur has been suspended after allegedly forcing female students to remove their clothes to search for the Rs 1,000, officials said on Thursday.
Upon learning about the matter, students' families and the villagers protested outside the school, maintaining that the conduct of the teacher was inappropriate, leading to humiliation and mental harassment of the victims.
Based on the complaint and a report on the incidnet, Bharatpur Joint Director of School Education Dalveer Singh has suspended the concerned teacher, Saraswati Meena, and initiated an inquiry against her.
During the suspension period, she will be posted at the office of the Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO) in Dholpur's Rajakheda. Additionally, a vocational education instructor, Vandana Sharma, has been relieved of her duties and sent back to the service-providing company.
Principal Manoj Meena said the incident took place three days back, when parents of the female students complained that Meena had asked them to remove their clothes to search for Rs 1,000 that went missing. "An explanation has been sought from the teacher. But she has denied the allegation, claiming that the students themselves had suggested removing their clothes for the search," he added.
CBEO Pratibha Meena said she inspected the school following the incident and apprised senior officials about it.
"Following the determination of the teacher's culpability, she was suspended in accordance with the directives of higher authorities. A recommendation for action against the panchayat officer has also been made. If any negligence comes to light, departmental action will follow," she added.
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