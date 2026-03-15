ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Targeting 4 Lakh Govt Jobs, 6 Lakh In Pvt Sector In Five Years: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur: Amid Rajasthan Day celebrations, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has said that his government has set a target of creating 400000 government jobs and 600000 private sector jobs over a period of five years in the state.

After flagging off the 'Viksit Rajasthan Run 2026' on the occasion of Rajasthan Day here on Sunday, the CM said that over the past five years, the youth of Rajasthan have “wept tears of blood and endured immense distress”.

“However, within just two and a quarter years, we have succeeded in putting behind bars those individuals who betrayed the trust of the youth. Recruitment processes have been made transparent. The government has set a target of generating 400,000 government jobs and 600,000 private sector jobs over a period of five years,” he added.

The CM said that so far, appointment letters have been issued to approximately 125,000 youths, while the recruitment process for about 135,000 posts is currently underway. He said that the government had initially released a recruitment calendar for 100,000 positions, a figure which was subsequently increased to 125,000 vacancies in the budget.

Rajasthan Day celebrations in full swing in state (ETV Bharat)

Promoting Self-Employment And Investment

The Chief Minister stated that the state government aims to transform the youth from mere job-seekers into job-creators. With this objective in mind, the government has introduced a Youth Policy, he said.

He said that efforts are underway to actively encourage self-employment adding during the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit,' Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth approximately Rs 35 lakh crore were signed.

Rajasthan Day celebrations in full swing in state (ETV Bharat)

“Of these, projects worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore have already been implemented on the ground. If a young individual wishes to start a business, the government is providing loans ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Furthermore, the government is also shouldering the responsibility for the interest payments on these loans”.