Rajasthan Targeting 4 Lakh Govt Jobs, 6 Lakh In Pvt Sector In Five Years: CM Bhajanlal Sharma
Sharma while addressing a Rajasthan Day event in Jaipur, said that appointment letters have been issued to approximately 125,000 youths.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Jaipur: Amid Rajasthan Day celebrations, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has said that his government has set a target of creating 400000 government jobs and 600000 private sector jobs over a period of five years in the state.
After flagging off the 'Viksit Rajasthan Run 2026' on the occasion of Rajasthan Day here on Sunday, the CM said that over the past five years, the youth of Rajasthan have “wept tears of blood and endured immense distress”.
“However, within just two and a quarter years, we have succeeded in putting behind bars those individuals who betrayed the trust of the youth. Recruitment processes have been made transparent. The government has set a target of generating 400,000 government jobs and 600,000 private sector jobs over a period of five years,” he added.
The CM said that so far, appointment letters have been issued to approximately 125,000 youths, while the recruitment process for about 135,000 posts is currently underway. He said that the government had initially released a recruitment calendar for 100,000 positions, a figure which was subsequently increased to 125,000 vacancies in the budget.
Promoting Self-Employment And Investment
The Chief Minister stated that the state government aims to transform the youth from mere job-seekers into job-creators. With this objective in mind, the government has introduced a Youth Policy, he said.
He said that efforts are underway to actively encourage self-employment adding during the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit,' Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth approximately Rs 35 lakh crore were signed.
“Of these, projects worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore have already been implemented on the ground. If a young individual wishes to start a business, the government is providing loans ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Furthermore, the government is also shouldering the responsibility for the interest payments on these loans”.
'Ensuring Scheme Benefits Reach Last Person In The Queue'
Chief Minister Sharma asserted that, as citizens of both the state and the nation, it is everyone's collective responsibility to cooperate in ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the most marginalized—the poor, farmers, and laborers—standing at the very end of the line. The Chief Minister appealed to all participants to make a concerted effort to propel Rajasthan to new heights of development.
Rajasthan Day Celebrations
Recalling the formation of the state on March 30, 1949, through the merger of various princely states, CM Sharma said that the then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, played a crucial role in this historic process.
The CM said that the state government is committed to carrying forward this historical legacy with renewed energy and leading the state to new heights of development.
The state government initiated the tradition of celebrating Rajasthan Day on the day of 'Chaitra Shukla Pratipada' (the first day of the bright fortnight of the month of Chaitra) starting last year. Continuing this tradition, the 'Viksit Rajasthan Run' was organized in every district across the state on Sunday.
A Message of fitness and healthy lifestyle
The Chief Minister emphasized that regular running and physical exercise are essential for good health. He noted that if we remain healthy, our work will be infused with greater energy and momentum.
“The 'Fit India' campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to inspire citizens across the country to adopt a healthy lifestyle,” he added. The CM said that continuous efforts have been directed toward achieving the goal of a developed Rajasthan.
On this occasion, a large number of youths, athletes, and members of the general public participated, conveying a powerful message of commitment toward a healthy lifestyle and a 'Developed Rajasthan'. Runs were organized across various districts of the state to promote the vision of a developed Rajasthan.
Several public representatives and officials were present at the event, including MLA Gopal Sharma, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, DGP Rajiv Sharma, and Sports Secretary Neeraj K. Pawan.
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