Rajasthan: Suspected ISIS Handler Held In Joint Police Raid
A team from the Andhra Pradesh Police arrived in Jodhpur and, during a joint operation with the Sadar Bazar Police, arrested Zeeshan.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 10:24 PM IST
Jodhpur: A joint team of Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh police arrested a suspected ISIS handler in Jodhpur. The arrested youth has been identified as 19-year-old Zeeshan, who is a resident of the Nai Sadak area in Jodhpur.
Manak Ram, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar Bazar Police Station, the latest arrest was a follow-up action by the police who conducted the raid in Jodhpur, based on a tip from another ISIS handler who was recently arrested in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.
During his interrogation, Zeeshan's name and his connections came to light. Subsequently, a team from the Vijayawada Police arrived in Jodhpur and, during a joint operation with the Sadar Bazar Police, arrested Zeeshan on late Tuesday.
The SHO revealed that Zeeshan used to brainwash youths through videos and content with radical ideology via social media platforms. He had deleted several videos from his phone; however, the police's forensic team successfully recovered them.
The investigation has also revealed his contacts with individuals who harboured radical ideologies. The Jodhpur Police are now actively searching for Zeeshan's local contacts and accomplices.
The SHO further stated that the analysis of the phone revealed Zeeshan was a member of an online group named "BENX," where content promoting ISIS-inspired radical ideology was regularly uploaded and shared.
Police investigations revealed that Zeeshan was in touch with an ISIS handler based in Andhra Pradesh. This handler had subjected Zeeshan to a ‘test’ before entrusting him with the responsibility of managing the group in Jodhpur.
According to police, after clearing the ‘test’, he was given the charge of propagating radical ideology in the Jodhpur region. Zeeshan had subsequently begun his task of brainwashing people in the area by sending them radical videos.
Zeeshan quit the group immediately after an accused was arrested in Vijayawada. However, police interrogation successfully uncovered all his links and connections. Acting on this intelligence, the Andhra Police team arrived in Jodhpur and conducted the operation.