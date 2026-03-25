ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Suspected ISIS Handler Held In Joint Police Raid

Jodhpur: A joint team of Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh police arrested a suspected ISIS handler in Jodhpur. The arrested youth has been identified as 19-year-old Zeeshan, who is a resident of the Nai Sadak area in Jodhpur.

Manak Ram, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar Bazar Police Station, the latest arrest was a follow-up action by the police who conducted the raid in Jodhpur, based on a tip from another ISIS handler who was recently arrested in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

During his interrogation, Zeeshan's name and his connections came to light. Subsequently, a team from the Vijayawada Police arrived in Jodhpur and, during a joint operation with the Sadar Bazar Police, arrested Zeeshan on late Tuesday.

The SHO revealed that Zeeshan used to brainwash youths through videos and content with radical ideology via social media platforms. He had deleted several videos from his phone; however, the police's forensic team successfully recovered them.

The investigation has also revealed his contacts with individuals who harboured radical ideologies. The Jodhpur Police are now actively searching for Zeeshan's local contacts and accomplices.