Rajasthan Student Pursuing MBBS In Russia Goes Missing, Family Members Fear Foul Play

Alwar: A youth from Kafanwada village in the Laxmangarh area of Rajasthan's Alwar, who is pursuing MBBS in Russia, has been missing for the past three days, sparking concern among family members.

His family members said they are fearing something untoward after the recovery of his mobile phone and jacket on the riverbank. The missing student, Ajit Singh Chaudhary's (22) uncle Bhoom Singh Chaudhary said his nephew was pursuing MBBS at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, Russia. According to Bhoom Singh, Ajit spoke to his family on the phone at 11 pm on October 19 and wished them a happy Diwali.

When they called Ajit the next day, his mobile was switched off and he has been unreachable since. Russian police reported finding Ajit's mobile phone and jacket on a riverbank.