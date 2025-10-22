Rajasthan Student Pursuing MBBS In Russia Goes Missing, Family Members Fear Foul Play
Ajit Singh Chaudhary (22) is pursuing MBBS at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, Russia.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Alwar: A youth from Kafanwada village in the Laxmangarh area of Rajasthan's Alwar, who is pursuing MBBS in Russia, has been missing for the past three days, sparking concern among family members.
His family members said they are fearing something untoward after the recovery of his mobile phone and jacket on the riverbank. The missing student, Ajit Singh Chaudhary's (22) uncle Bhoom Singh Chaudhary said his nephew was pursuing MBBS at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, Russia. According to Bhoom Singh, Ajit spoke to his family on the phone at 11 pm on October 19 and wished them a happy Diwali.
When they called Ajit the next day, his mobile was switched off and he has been unreachable since. Russian police reported finding Ajit's mobile phone and jacket on a riverbank.
The family contacted the hostel warden, who said Ajit had gone out that night, claiming to be out buying milk, and had not finally returned. Ajit's roommate also confirmed the same.
The hostel warden informed the father that divers had searched through the river, but no information had been found. Bhoom Singh said that the family members met Alwar MP and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav in Delhi, and informed him of the incident. They also sought his information to get information about the missing family member. The family wrote a letter requesting help. Yadav assured the young man's family of assistance.
Read more