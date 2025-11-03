ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Becomes First State To Implement 'On-Demand Exam'

Jaipur: The results of the first 'On-Demand Exam' conducted by Rajasthan State Open School, were released on Monday.

School Education Secretary Krishna Kunal, while releasing the results, said that 'On-Demand Exam' initiative allows students to appear exams at their convenience without the need to lose a year.

Now, students will be able to advance their educational journey by taking exams at their convenience. Kunal explained that 'On-Demand Exams' are an important component of the National Education Policy. "It was implemented under the 'Chief Minister's Shikshit Rajasthan Abhiyan' and launched on Teachers' Day," he said.

Kunal said the initiative will alleviate exam stress among students. "They can apply for exams whenever they want, eliminating the need to wait for an entire year.