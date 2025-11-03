Rajasthan Becomes First State To Implement 'On-Demand Exam'
The initiative lets students appear exams at their own convenience without having to waste an academic year.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 8:34 PM IST
Jaipur: The results of the first 'On-Demand Exam' conducted by Rajasthan State Open School, were released on Monday.
School Education Secretary Krishna Kunal, while releasing the results, said that 'On-Demand Exam' initiative allows students to appear exams at their convenience without the need to lose a year.
Now, students will be able to advance their educational journey by taking exams at their convenience. Kunal explained that 'On-Demand Exams' are an important component of the National Education Policy. "It was implemented under the 'Chief Minister's Shikshit Rajasthan Abhiyan' and launched on Teachers' Day," he said.
Kunal said the initiative will alleviate exam stress among students. "They can apply for exams whenever they want, eliminating the need to wait for an entire year.
The exams were conducted for eight subjects in Class X grade and 11 in Class XII. The exams were conducted at three divisional centres of the state.
Kunal explained that the 'On-Demand Exam' process is completely online. "Everything from applications to admit cards and results was done digitally. Currently, these exams are being conducted once every three months. Applications for the next exam will be accepted in January, and the exam will be conducted in February," he said.
The system is especially beneficial for students who, for some reason, cannot attend school regularly. Kunal explained that it is beneficial for dropout students or working professionals, for whom it is impossible to maintain a fixed school schedule. "Often, in rural and impoverished areas, parents force their children to drop out of school after failing. This will no longer be the case. The students will be able to retake the exam in the next quarter. This will prevent a year from getting wasted," Kunal said.
Some states, including Sikkim and Uttarakhand, have sought information from the Rajasthan Education Department to understand and adopt the examination system.
Also Read
1.21 Lakh Candidates Take Karnataka College Lecturer Recruitment Exam In 11 Districts