ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Stakes Claim To Properties Of Erstwhile Princely State Of Jaipur Located In Uttar Pradesh

The Agra Development Authority (ADA) office operates from another building within the Jaipur House complex. ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: The Rajasthan government has staked a claim to the ownership rights of properties belonging to the erstwhile princely state of Jaipur located in Agra, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. This includes the Jaipur House Colony area in Agra.

V Srinivas, the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, has sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government regarding this matter. In response, the Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue has sought a report from the District Magistrates of the four districts concerned.

The Rajasthan government has based its claim on Article 6(2)(c) of the historic merger agreement of 1952. This provision stipulates that the state government of Rajasthan holds rights over all properties of the former Jaipur princely state that are situated outside the state.

Along with the letter from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary received from the state government, the district administration has also obtained the gazette notification, dated February 16, 1952. This document lists the details of the Jaipur princely state's properties located in Agra and other cities across the state.

The properties in question include two historic bungalows in Agra's Jaipur House area, approximately 100 bighas of land, an area linked to the historic Sadashiv Mankameshwar Temple, and a prominent strip of land along the road.

The Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department acted promptly, writing to the Agra District Magistrate to request a detailed report on the current status of these properties.

Following this, District Magistrate Manish Bansal has directed the Municipal Commissioner, the Secretary of the Development Authority, and the SDM (Sadar) to examine old records regarding the land and buildings and submit a report.

As a result, teams from the Municipal Corporation, the Agra Development Authority, and the Tehsil level are currently scrutinising old records dating back to the British era and the post-Independence period.

The inquiry aims to determine how many of these properties have been sold over the last 70 years, the extent of private or government construction on these plots, and their current land-use status.