Rajasthan Stakes Claim To Properties Of Erstwhile Princely State Of Jaipur Located In Uttar Pradesh
These properties are situated in Agra, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi; Chief Secretary of Rajasthan has sent a letter to Uttar Pradesh government regarding this matter.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Agra: The Rajasthan government has staked a claim to the ownership rights of properties belonging to the erstwhile princely state of Jaipur located in Agra, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. This includes the Jaipur House Colony area in Agra.
V Srinivas, the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, has sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government regarding this matter. In response, the Commissioner of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue has sought a report from the District Magistrates of the four districts concerned.
The Rajasthan government has based its claim on Article 6(2)(c) of the historic merger agreement of 1952. This provision stipulates that the state government of Rajasthan holds rights over all properties of the former Jaipur princely state that are situated outside the state.
Along with the letter from the Rajasthan Chief Secretary received from the state government, the district administration has also obtained the gazette notification, dated February 16, 1952. This document lists the details of the Jaipur princely state's properties located in Agra and other cities across the state.
The properties in question include two historic bungalows in Agra's Jaipur House area, approximately 100 bighas of land, an area linked to the historic Sadashiv Mankameshwar Temple, and a prominent strip of land along the road.
The Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department acted promptly, writing to the Agra District Magistrate to request a detailed report on the current status of these properties.
Following this, District Magistrate Manish Bansal has directed the Municipal Commissioner, the Secretary of the Development Authority, and the SDM (Sadar) to examine old records regarding the land and buildings and submit a report.
As a result, teams from the Municipal Corporation, the Agra Development Authority, and the Tehsil level are currently scrutinising old records dating back to the British era and the post-Independence period.
The inquiry aims to determine how many of these properties have been sold over the last 70 years, the extent of private or government construction on these plots, and their current land-use status.
Two bungalows belonging to the royal family are identified in the Jaipur House area. One is built in the architectural style typical of British-era colonies. A grand portico stands beyond the main entrance of this bungalow, facing a beautiful garden.
A fountain sits in the centre of the garden — a feature that lent grandeur to the bungalow during the princely era. There was also a significant amount of open land within the bungalow's premises. There used to be open land at the rear, but over time, this bungalow has come to house the sales tax office and, currently, the GST office. The government has undertaken new construction in the area behind the bungalow.
The Agra Development Authority (ADA) office operates from another building within the Jaipur House complex. This building was constructed in the Rajputana style; it is built of red sandstone and features high arches. The main building originally contained four spacious rooms.
This building complex once housed stables and an “hathi-khana” (elephant shelter). Initially, the Development Authority office also operated from the main building, with additional office spaces created in the rooms at the rear. Gradually, offices have also been constructed on the previously open land within the complex.
SDM (Sadar) Vikram Singh Raghav said that revenue records related to Jaipur House — pertaining to the properties of the former princely state of Jaipur — would be examined. A revenue team will be sent to the site to gather information, and a report based on their findings will be submitted to higher authorities.
Assistant Municipal Commissioner Shraddha Pandey said that a communication has been received from the state administration based on a letter from the Rajasthan government. Documents dating back to the British era and the post-Independence period regarding Jaipur House and its surrounding properties are currently being scrutinised. Subsequently, a joint report will be submitted to the District Magistrate (DM).
ADM (Administration) Azad Bhagat Singh said that the Rajasthan government has sought information from the Uttar Pradesh administration regarding rights over the properties of the former princely state of Jaipur located at Jaipur House. Letters have been written to the ADA and the Municipal Corporation requesting the relevant records; a report will be sent to the state administration based on this information.
In addition to the property in Agra, the Rajasthan government has also laid claim to properties located in Mathura, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. Six units (rooms) situated on 2.16 acres of land within the Jaswantganj Dharamshala complex in Mathura are included on the list of the princely state's properties.
Furthermore, 35.25 acres of land in the Katra Sawai Jai Singh area of Prayagraj is reportedly registered in the name of the Jaipur princely state. Ownership rights to 44 houses in the Man Mandir neighbourhood of the holy city of Varanasi, as well as the famous Man Mandir Ghat, are reported to be linked to the erstwhile princely state. The state government has also issued directives to the District Magistrates of Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Mathura.
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