ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Speeding Trailer Kills Father, Three Sons On NH-27 In Bundi; Villagers Block Highway

Bundi: Four members of a family were killed in a devastating road accident late Wednesday night in the Dabi police station area of Rajasthan. A speeding trailer crushed a father and his three sons on National Highway-27, leaving the region in shock and anger.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parmeshwar Jat said Madan Banjara was travelling with his three sons toward Prarana village. Upon reaching National Highway-27, a speeding trailer collided with their motorcycle. The collision dragged all four victims a considerable distance along the road, killing them on the spot.

ASI Jat said the trailer was moving at excessive speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle. After the collision, the driver fled the scene. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the vehicle and the absconding driver.

Soon after the incident, relatives of the deceased and villagers rushed to the site. Placing the bodies on the road, they blocked National Highway-27 in protest. Within minutes, hundreds gathered, disrupting traffic. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the highway.