Rajasthan: Speeding Trailer Kills Father, Three Sons On NH-27 In Bundi; Villagers Block Highway
A speeding trailer rammed a motorcycle on NH-27 in Bundi, killing a father and three sons, triggering protests and a long traffic jam.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Bundi: Four members of a family were killed in a devastating road accident late Wednesday night in the Dabi police station area of Rajasthan. A speeding trailer crushed a father and his three sons on National Highway-27, leaving the region in shock and anger.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parmeshwar Jat said Madan Banjara was travelling with his three sons toward Prarana village. Upon reaching National Highway-27, a speeding trailer collided with their motorcycle. The collision dragged all four victims a considerable distance along the road, killing them on the spot.
ASI Jat said the trailer was moving at excessive speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle. After the collision, the driver fled the scene. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the vehicle and the absconding driver.
Soon after the incident, relatives of the deceased and villagers rushed to the site. Placing the bodies on the road, they blocked National Highway-27 in protest. Within minutes, hundreds gathered, disrupting traffic. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the highway.
Villagers Demand Compensation
Angry residents alleged that accidents are frequent on the stretch because of speeding, but authorities have failed to take concrete action. They demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family and the immediate arrest of the driver. Villagers said that if speeding had been curbed earlier, the family might have been alive.
Station House Officer Hemraj Sharma reached the spot with a police team and tried to pacify the protesters. Senior officials were also informed about the situation. However, villagers remained firm on their demands late into the night and refused to allow the bodies to be moved.
