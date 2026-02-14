Rajasthan: Speeding Car Rams Trailer On NH-52, Five From MP Killed
Four men died on the spot and a woman succumbed in the hospital after their car hit a trailer in Chaksu, triggering traffic disruption.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Jaipur: Five people, including four men and a woman, were killed in a horrific road accident on Saturday morning near Tigariya turn on National Highway-52 in the Chaksu area. The impact left the car completely mangled.
Four victims died on the spot, while the lone woman, who was critically injured, succumbed during treatment at the hospital. The crash occurred in front of Jagannath University on Tonk Road.
According to Chaksu Station House Officer (SHO) Manohar Lal, the speeding car rammed into the back of a trailer. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the car may have fallen asleep, causing the vehicle to go out of control.
The crash led to a long traffic jam on the highway. When police reached the spot, they had to remove the damaged vehicles to restore traffic with the help of a crane.
Chaksu Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhawani Singh said identification of the victims is underway. Initial information indicates all were from Madhya Pradesh and were travelling towards Jaipur. Police placed the bodies in the hospital mortuary.
Locals complain that this stretch is prone to accidents due to illegal cuts and sharp turns. A detailed investigation is ongoing to confirm the exact cause.
The collision sound was so loud that the local residents rushed to the accident spot. After strenuous efforts, the police managed to pull the trapped occupants free. Unfortunately, four were already dead at the scene. An ambulance swiftly transported the injured woman to a nearby hospital, but doctors later declared her dead.
Preliminary identification suggests all occupants were from Madhya Pradesh. They were heading to Jaipur for personal work. Based on documents and mobile phones recovered from them, police have informed their families. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted after relatives arrive. The bodies are currently kept in the Chaksu hospital mortuary.
Another Accident
Another accident occurred in the Dudu area on National Highway-48 near Datari. After a sudden tyre burst, a pickup loaded with plywood overturned. Two women died on the spot, trapped under the load, while two or three others sustained injuries.
Duty officer Ramavatar Chaudhary arrived quickly, and a crane was used to rescue those trapped. The injured were sent to the sub-district hospital in Dudu, and the bodies were moved to the mortuary. Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.
