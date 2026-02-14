ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Speeding Car Rams Trailer On NH-52, Five From MP Killed

People outside the hospital, where the bodies of the deceased have been kept. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Five people, including four men and a woman, were killed in a horrific road accident on Saturday morning near Tigariya turn on National Highway-52 in the Chaksu area. The impact left the car completely mangled.

Four victims died on the spot, while the lone woman, who was critically injured, succumbed during treatment at the hospital. The crash occurred in front of Jagannath University on Tonk Road.

According to Chaksu Station House Officer (SHO) Manohar Lal, the speeding car rammed into the back of a trailer. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the car may have fallen asleep, causing the vehicle to go out of control.

The crash led to a long traffic jam on the highway. When police reached the spot, they had to remove the damaged vehicles to restore traffic with the help of a crane.

Chaksu Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhawani Singh said identification of the victims is underway. Initial information indicates all were from Madhya Pradesh and were travelling towards Jaipur. Police placed the bodies in the hospital mortuary.

Locals complain that this stretch is prone to accidents due to illegal cuts and sharp turns. A detailed investigation is ongoing to confirm the exact cause.