Rajasthan: Son Kills Mother In Jodhpur Village, Strangles Her With Rope

Jodhpur: In a shocking incident in the Banar police station area in Rajasthan, a man in Jajiwal Khichiyan village allegedly assaulted and strangled his mother to death with a rope.

The incident came to light when police received information late Sunday night and arrived to find the son present at the scene. He was immediately taken into custody. Since no family member complained, a sub-inspector registered the case suo motu.

Banar Station House Officer (SHO) Lekhraj said that the sub-inspector Trilokdan received information late Sunday night about a murder in Jajiwal Khichiyan village and rushed to the spot.

Police found the accused at the scene, detained him and, after a post-mortem, handed the body to the family. Preliminary investigation suggests the accused was addicted to intoxicants and may have committed the murder under their influence.

Son Found Lying Beside Mother's Body