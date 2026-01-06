Rajasthan: Son Kills Mother In Jodhpur Village, Strangles Her With Rope
After interrogation, the deceased’s son admitted beating his mother and strangling her with a rope; bloodstains on his clothes led to his arrest.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Jodhpur: In a shocking incident in the Banar police station area in Rajasthan, a man in Jajiwal Khichiyan village allegedly assaulted and strangled his mother to death with a rope.
The incident came to light when police received information late Sunday night and arrived to find the son present at the scene. He was immediately taken into custody. Since no family member complained, a sub-inspector registered the case suo motu.
Banar Station House Officer (SHO) Lekhraj said that the sub-inspector Trilokdan received information late Sunday night about a murder in Jajiwal Khichiyan village and rushed to the spot.
Police found the accused at the scene, detained him and, after a post-mortem, handed the body to the family. Preliminary investigation suggests the accused was addicted to intoxicants and may have committed the murder under their influence.
Son Found Lying Beside Mother's Body
When police arrived, locals were gathered outside the house of Omprakash (47), the son of Ghamandir Ram Jat. Inside the courtyard, Parmudi Devi (75) lay with injury marks on her neck, blood coming out from her ear, and scratches near her temple and nose. Omprakash was lying beside her, with a blood-stained rope found near a cot.
Surendra, Omprakash’s son, told police that when he returned home around 6 pm, he found the main door locked. After repeated calls went unanswered, he entered through a neighbouring terrace and discovered his grandmother lying dead.
Jewellery Missing
During questioning, family members told police that Parmudi Devi’s gold necklace and earrings were missing. After being interrogated by police at the scene, Omprakash admitted to beating his mother and strangling her with a rope. Bloodstains on his clothes were observed before he was formally taken into custody.
Also Read: