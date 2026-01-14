Rajasthan SOG Probe Finds Several Candidates Used Fake Degrees To Appear In Govt Recruitment Exam
DIG Paris Deshmukh said the Bharat Sevak Samaj (BSS) society in Chennai, which issued these certificates, does not have any accreditation from any recognised authority.
Jaipur: An investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Rajasthan has found that several candidates appeared in the recently held fireman and librarian recruitment examinations with fake degrees obtained from the Bharat Sevak Samaj (BSS) society in Chennai.
SOG DIG Paris Deshmukh said BSS does not have any accreditation from any recognised authority. Despite that, it has granted affiliation to thousands of institutions. "It is learnt that BSS issued degrees for various courses to thousands of candidates without any accreditation. About 19 candidates selected in the fireman recruitment showed BSS degrees, while 400 candidates in the librarian recruitment exam showed librarian degrees from the same institution in their application forms. Such documents are being thoroughly examined.
The SOG investigation revealed that BSS has granted affiliation to numerous institutes in almost every state, and backdated degrees were being issued by them. These institutes were offering degrees, diplomas, and certificates for more than a thousand courses.
The director of BSS was arrested on January 7, and he confessed during questioning that BSS charged Rs one lakh from each institute for affiliation and Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 was charged for each degree, diploma, or certificate, said an SOG official.
Deshmukh said the BSS representatives used to call college administrations, asking them to get affiliated with it in exchange for Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh. With this modus operandi, over 1,000 colleges across the country had tied up with BSS, although it is a matter of investigation whether they did it willingly or were defrauded.
