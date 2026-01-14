ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan SOG Probe Finds Several Candidates Used Fake Degrees To Appear In Govt Recruitment Exam

The SOG office in Jaipur. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: An investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Rajasthan has found that several candidates appeared in the recently held fireman and librarian recruitment examinations with fake degrees obtained from the Bharat Sevak Samaj (BSS) society in Chennai. SOG DIG Paris Deshmukh said BSS does not have any accreditation from any recognised authority. Despite that, it has granted affiliation to thousands of institutions. "It is learnt that BSS issued degrees for various courses to thousands of candidates without any accreditation. About 19 candidates selected in the fireman recruitment showed BSS degrees, while 400 candidates in the librarian recruitment exam showed librarian degrees from the same institution in their application forms. Such documents are being thoroughly examined. SOG DIG Paris Deshmukh. (ETV Bharat)