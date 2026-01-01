ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan SOG Arrests Software Developer For Duping People With Fake Schemes, New Cryptocurrency

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested a man from Roorkee for duping people through fraudulent investment schemes, a new cryptocurrency and promise of selling SUVs at low prices.

SOG ADG Vishal Bansal stated a team of SOG arrested Rajneesh Kumar, a software developer from Roorkee. He said Rajneesh worked with the main accused Banshilal alias Prince Saini, who was previously arrested for duping people with fraudulent investments and the promise of luxury cars at low prices.

He stated Prince, in collusion with Rajneesh, created a website, www.harvestusdt.com. "He added 82,000 people to the website, by charging Rs 250 for each ID and amassed Rs 2 crore. He then formed Harvest AI Technology Private Limited, became its director and appointed his fiancée as its co-director. Prince then enlisted Rajneesh's help to promote the company on social media. Both of them also created a digital currency of their own called HVT Coin," Bansal said.

He said Prince offered a Scorpio for Rs 5.90 lakh and a Fortuner for Rs 12 lakh and promoted the offers extensively on social media. The accused charged people Rs 2,360 to create IDs in the name of investing in their digital currency HVT. "Through this, they amassed approximately Rs 4.92 crore through 336 transactions. They also signed agreements with approximately 40 people to get them to invest in the company," Bansal said.