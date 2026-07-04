ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Sirohi Hostel Under Scanner After 6 Minors Allege Sexual Abuse; Warden Booked Under POCSO

Sirohi (Rajasthan): A shocking case of alleged sexual abuse involving children has emerged from a private hostel in Rajasthan's Sirohi, where six children have accused the hostel warden of sexual exploitation, officials said on Saturday.

The incident has triggered a major investigation by the police, district administration and child protection authorities. Police have taken the hostel warden into custody and registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions.

Officials said the allegations are being investigated from every possible angle and assured that strict legal action will be taken if the charges are substantiated.

The case came to light after the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) recently received an anonymous email complaint alleging abuse at the hostel. Acting swiftly, a joint team comprising the Bal Kalyan Samiti (Child Welfare Committee CWC) and the police conducted a surprise inspection of the premises.

According to DLSA secretary Savitri Anand, the hostel housed around 30 children aged between five and 11 years. During a counselling with the children, six of them allegedly disclosed that they had been subjected to sexual abuse by the warden.

Following the disclosures, the police registered an FIR against the hostel director and the warden. While the warden has been detained for questioning, authorities said the role of other persons associated with the hostel is also under investigation.

Medical examination of one of the alleged victims has already been completed, while the remaining children are undergoing medical evaluation. Investigators have also seized two computers and CCTV footage from the hostel for forensic examination as part of the probe.