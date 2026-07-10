Untimely Rath Yatra In Rajasthan's Sikar Stopped After SJTA Intervention
The SJTA had written to Sikar DM to stop the untimely Rath Yatra in the city, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Puri: The district administration of Sikar in Rajasthan halted an untimely Rath Yatra in the town after the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) objected to it.
After a letter from SJTA regarding the proposed untimely Rath Yatra, Sikar District Magistrate Ashish Modi ordered that it be stopped. The Rath Yatra was scheduled to be held in Sikar on Friday. It was organised by Vishwa Sanatana Dharma Seva Sansthan and Shri Khatu Shyam Mandal.
The matter came to light on social media following which Deputy Chief Administrator of SJTA and Puri District Magistrate Divya Jyoti Parida wrote to Modi requesting to stop the event. Parida stated that Rath Yatra must be held as per traditional dates and customs of Sanatana Dharma.
Modi directed the Superintendent of Police to take necessary action. He also forwarded a copy of the order to the Sub-Divisional Officer of Danthramgarh.
A day earlier, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) had turned down Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb’s renewed appeal to align its Rath Yatra with the traditional festival calendar of Puri. The rejection came days after Deb wrote to ISKCON as well as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention in the issue of organising untimely Rath Yatra.
Sources said, after the end of Mahaprabhu's Rath Yatra, a representative of the temple's management committee will meet the Prime Minister and the President and demand a ban on ISKCON's Rath Yatra.
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