ETV Bharat / state

Untimely Rath Yatra In Rajasthan's Sikar Stopped After SJTA Intervention

Puri: The district administration of Sikar in Rajasthan halted an untimely Rath Yatra in the town after the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) objected to it.

After a letter from SJTA regarding the proposed untimely Rath Yatra, Sikar District Magistrate Ashish Modi ordered that it be stopped. The Rath Yatra was scheduled to be held in Sikar on Friday. It was organised by Vishwa Sanatana Dharma Seva Sansthan and Shri Khatu Shyam Mandal.

The matter came to light on social media following which Deputy Chief Administrator of SJTA and Puri District Magistrate Divya Jyoti Parida wrote to Modi requesting to stop the event. Parida stated that Rath Yatra must be held as per traditional dates and customs of Sanatana Dharma.