Rajasthan's Shri Sanwalia Seth Temple Receives Whopping Rs 51 Crore Donations Breaking All Records
The counting of donations at Shri Sanwalia Seth Temple, which was conducted amid tight security in six phases, ended on Thursday.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST
Chittorgarh: The Shri Sanwalia Seth Temple in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district has received donations worth an impressive Rs 51.2 crore along with two quintals of silver and one kilogram of gold, setting a new record in religious donations.
Over Rs 40 crore donations were received in the temple's donation box and around Rs 10 crore in its offering room. The total donations amounted to Rs 51,27,30,112. In addition, around two quintals of silver and one kilogram of gold were also collected. The counting of donations for the Sanwalia Seth's 'bhandara' was conducted in six phases and completed on Thursday.
Additional District Collector and Chief Executive Officer Prabha Gautam said that the 'bhandara' of Lord Shri Sanwalia Seth was opened on the Chaturdashi of the last Krishna Paksha for a period of two months.
The first phase of the counting yielded Rs 12.35 crore and the second phase Rs 8.54 crore. The third and fourth phases yielded Rs 7.88 crore and Rs 81,58,000 respectively. The fifth phase yielded Rs 41,97,900. The remaining amount was counted in the sixth and final phase on Thursday and the counting yielded Rs 41,11,543.
The counting for the entire amount collected from Lord Sanwalia Seth's treasury was completed on Thursday. Thus, a total of Rs 4,07,44,0543 was collected from Thakurji's treasury.
The counting process was conducted under tight security in the presence of Temple Board chairman Hazari Das Vaishnav, board members Ramlal Gurjar and Pawan Tiwari, accountant and administrative officer-II Rajendra Singh, temple management and estate incharge Bhairugiri Goswami, security incharges Gulab Singh and Bihari Gurjar, and employees of the temple board and regional banks.
At the same time, 985 grams of gold and 86.2 kg of silver were also received from the storehouse of Lord Shri Sanwalia Seth. On the other hand, the gift room office of the temple board had received Rs 10,52,89,569 in cash and money orders, 219.4 grams of gold and 121.593 kg of silver.
This month, after combining the donations from the treasury and office of Lord Shri Sanwalia Seth, a total amount of Rs 51,27,30,112 was collected, which has been a record-breaking figure, a temple board official said.
Also Read