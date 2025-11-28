ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan's Shri Sanwalia Seth Temple Receives Whopping Rs 51 Crore Donations Breaking All Records

Chittorgarh: The Shri Sanwalia Seth Temple in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district has received donations worth an impressive Rs 51.2 crore along with two quintals of silver and one kilogram of gold, setting a new record in religious donations.

Over Rs 40 crore donations were received in the temple's donation box and around Rs 10 crore in its offering room. The total donations amounted to Rs 51,27,30,112. In addition, around two quintals of silver and one kilogram of gold were also collected. The counting of donations for the Sanwalia Seth's 'bhandara' was conducted in six phases and completed on Thursday.

Additional District Collector and Chief Executive Officer Prabha Gautam said that the 'bhandara' of Lord Shri Sanwalia Seth was opened on the Chaturdashi of the last Krishna Paksha for a period of two months.

The first phase of the counting yielded Rs 12.35 crore and the second phase Rs 8.54 crore. The third and fourth phases yielded Rs 7.88 crore and Rs 81,58,000 respectively. The fifth phase yielded Rs 41,97,900. The remaining amount was counted in the sixth and final phase on Thursday and the counting yielded Rs 41,11,543.