ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Shoemaker, A PMAY Beneficiary, Gets Rs 6.5 Crore Notice For 'Outstanding GST Dues'

Balotra: In a bizarre development reported from Rajasthan, a shoemaker from Balotra has received a whopping Rs 6.5 crore notice regarding “outstanding GST dues”. Worried by the notice, the financially distressed individual and his family have lodged a report with the local police station regarding over the matter.

It is understood that the shoemaker, Jitendra Jinagar, a resident of Jinagar Mohalla in Gudamalani, received the notice from Tamil Nadu for outstanding GST dues exceeding Rs 6.5 crore. However, he maintains that he supports his family by making leather shoes, earning a monthly income of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Consequently, both he and his family are in a state of panic following the receipt of this notice. The extent of his financial hardship can be gauged from the fact that his house is currently being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

According to the notice issued to Jitendra on May 5, 2026, by the Assistant Commissioner of the Krishnagiri-2 Assessment Circle (Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Department), a firm named 'Shri Shivam Exports' has outstanding tax dues totaling Rs 6,78,97,357 for the period spanning the financial years 2017 to 2019-20. This recovery notice, issued based on GST and PAN details, directs banks to immediately freeze all of Jitendra Kumar's bank accounts, fixed deposits (FDs), and overdraft accounts.