Rajasthan Shoemaker, A PMAY Beneficiary, Gets Rs 6.5 Crore Notice For 'Outstanding GST Dues'
Balotra resident Jitendra Jinagar said he makes his living making leather shoes and has lodged a police complaint at the GST notice, reports Chhagan Singh.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Balotra: In a bizarre development reported from Rajasthan, a shoemaker from Balotra has received a whopping Rs 6.5 crore notice regarding “outstanding GST dues”. Worried by the notice, the financially distressed individual and his family have lodged a report with the local police station regarding over the matter.
It is understood that the shoemaker, Jitendra Jinagar, a resident of Jinagar Mohalla in Gudamalani, received the notice from Tamil Nadu for outstanding GST dues exceeding Rs 6.5 crore. However, he maintains that he supports his family by making leather shoes, earning a monthly income of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Consequently, both he and his family are in a state of panic following the receipt of this notice. The extent of his financial hardship can be gauged from the fact that his house is currently being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
According to the notice issued to Jitendra on May 5, 2026, by the Assistant Commissioner of the Krishnagiri-2 Assessment Circle (Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Department), a firm named 'Shri Shivam Exports' has outstanding tax dues totaling Rs 6,78,97,357 for the period spanning the financial years 2017 to 2019-20. This recovery notice, issued based on GST and PAN details, directs banks to immediately freeze all of Jitendra Kumar's bank accounts, fixed deposits (FDs), and overdraft accounts.
Jitendra stated that he never provided his documents to anyone for the purpose of establishing a company, raising suspicions that his documents have been misused. He asserts that he has no connection whatsoever with Tamil Nadu or any export company. He has submitted a written complaint to the Gudamalani police station, where he was advised to approach the cyber police station.
Bihari Lal, an Assistant Commercial Tax Officer, believes this appears to be a case where a fake company was created in another state by misusing the individual's PAN card. He stated that the department would provide all possible assistance to the victim at the local level. The victims need not panic; instead, they should promptly file a report at the cyber police station regarding this matter”.
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