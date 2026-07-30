Yearning For Son, Man Strangles Newborn Girl To Death In Rajasthan's Jaipur
Ravi Kumar Yadav was upset that his wife had given birth to a third girl child and strangled her hours after birth, reports Umesh Saini.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Jaipur: Despite numerous campaigns and awareness drives, female foeticide remains a cause of concern in Rajasthan. In one such incident, a man, yearning for a son, strangled his newborn daughter to death at a private hospital in Jaipur's Chandwaji.
The accused, Ravi Kumar Yadav was arrested on Thursday. Police said Yadav was upset as his wife had given birth to a third girl and strangled the newborn.
Chandwaji police station SHO Rajbir Singh Yadav, a resident of Neemrana in Behror was arrested for the murder of his third child. "On July 29, Chandwaji police was informed by a private hospital that a woman had given birth in the maternity ward on the first floor of the hospital and the infant had died under suspicious circumstances," he said.
Rajbir said a team from his police station rushed to the hospital questioned the staff and Yadav. "The hospital staff told the team that on July 27, Yadav, had admitted his wife, Komal, to the hospital for delivery. Komal gave birth to a girl on the afternoon of July 28. The accused already had two daughters and was unhappy with the birth of a third. On the evening of July 29, Ravi Kumar took the baby out of the maternity ward and strangled her to death," he said.
Rajbir said Komal had delivered through a caesarean section. "The child was kept in a different ward. The accused went to the child's side and slept in the ward on July 28. When the child cried, he got milk from other patients' attendants and fed her. The child's cries stopped around 4 am. When no one heard from the child till 7 am, the others in the ward informed the doctor on duty," he said.
The SHO said the doctor checked on the infant and found that she was unresponsive. "The doctor took the baby to the ICU and administered CPR. The baby had turned blue, had marks of strangulation on her neck, and was already dead. The police were then informed," he said.
The hospital's nursing staff filed a report at the police station. "Given the seriousness of the case, a thorough investigation was conducted under the direction of Jaipur Rural SP Hanuman Prasad. A special police team was formed under the supervision of DSP Jamwaramgarh Ram Kishan Vishnoi. Police conducted an investigation, and arrested the accused on Thursday," Rajbir said.
He said Yadav confessed to the crime. "The accused works as a security guard at a company in Neemrana. He had married Komal, a resident of Bihar, in 2021. Their first daughter was born in 2022 and the second in 2024," Rajbir said.
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