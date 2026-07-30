ETV Bharat / state

Yearning For Son, Man Strangles Newborn Girl To Death In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: Despite numerous campaigns and awareness drives, female foeticide remains a cause of concern in Rajasthan. In one such incident, a man, yearning for a son, strangled his newborn daughter to death at a private hospital in Jaipur's Chandwaji.

The accused, Ravi Kumar Yadav was arrested on Thursday. Police said Yadav was upset as his wife had given birth to a third girl and strangled the newborn.

Chandwaji police station SHO Rajbir Singh Yadav, a resident of Neemrana in Behror was arrested for the murder of his third child. "On July 29, Chandwaji police was informed by a private hospital that a woman had given birth in the maternity ward on the first floor of the hospital and the infant had died under suspicious circumstances," he said.

Rajbir said a team from his police station rushed to the hospital questioned the staff and Yadav. "The hospital staff told the team that on July 27, Yadav, had admitted his wife, Komal, to the hospital for delivery. Komal gave birth to a girl on the afternoon of July 28. The accused already had two daughters and was unhappy with the birth of a third. On the evening of July 29, Ravi Kumar took the baby out of the maternity ward and strangled her to death," he said.