Rajasthan: 3 Killed, 28 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision On Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway

Sikar: In a tragic incident, three people were killed, and at least 28 were injured after a sleeper bus collided with a truck near Fatehpur on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in Sikar at 11 pm on Tuesday.

All the passengers on the bus are reportedly residents of Valsad, Gujarat. They were returning after visiting Vaishno Devi and were on their way to Khatushyamji. There were approximately 50 people on the bus. The sleeper bus was travelling from Bikaner to Jaipur, while the truck was coming from Jhunjhunu towards Bikaner, when the accident occurred.