Rajasthan Sees Rise In Chronic Kidney Disease Among Children
Although the state government has made dialysis facilities and kidney transplants free of cost, frequent travel to the hospital is financially burdensome for poor families.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST
Jaipur: The number of children suffering from chronic kidney disease has been on the rise in Rajasthan, putting many families in financial constraint. In the majority of cases, the disease is detected at the last stage, leaving patients with the only option of dialysis or transplant.
While the state government provides free transportation for patients and their families to hospitals for treatment of diseases like thalassemia and cancer, no such arrangement exists for chronic kidney disease patients.
Harshvardhan Singh, president of the Kidney Patient Welfare Society, said, "Cases of kidney-related ailments among children have been on the rise in recent years. Patients suffering from thalassemia and cancer can avail the free transportation facilities to hospitals. But no such facility is available for patients suffering from kidney disease."
Although the government has made dialysis and kidney transplants free of cost, frequent travel to the hospital is financially burdensome for poor families. Patients with chronic kidney disease need frequent hospital visits multiple times a week, multiplying their financial burden.
"Pediatric nephrology is available at JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur. But children suffering from kidney disease need to come for dialysis twice a week. Hence, coming to Jaipur from the neighbouring district for this facility is not only troublesome but also expensive, as it costs between Rs 1,000 to 2,000. I myself struggled with kidney disease at a young age and ultimately had to undergo a transplant. Since then, I have been working to treat kidney patients, especially children," said Singh.
The issue with commuting, coupled with financial burden, has forced many families to discontinue dialysis for their children, leading to their deaths. "They have reported this issue to the government several times, but have received no relief so far," said Singh.
Dr Neha, a pediatric nephrologist at JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur, said the number of children suffering from kidney disease has been increasing rapidly in recent years, primarily due to the consumption of junk food and the use of reckless medications. "Early detection of kidney disease is difficult. Chronic kidney disease among children is often diagnosed during kidney failure. By the time the disease is detected, treatment options are limited to dialysis or a kidney transplant," she added.
Also Read