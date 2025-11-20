ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Sees Rise In Chronic Kidney Disease Among Children

Jaipur: The number of children suffering from chronic kidney disease has been on the rise in Rajasthan, putting many families in financial constraint. In the majority of cases, the disease is detected at the last stage, leaving patients with the only option of dialysis or transplant.

While the state government provides free transportation for patients and their families to hospitals for treatment of diseases like thalassemia and cancer, no such arrangement exists for chronic kidney disease patients.

Harshvardhan Singh, president of the Kidney Patient Welfare Society, said, "Cases of kidney-related ailments among children have been on the rise in recent years. Patients suffering from thalassemia and cancer can avail the free transportation facilities to hospitals. But no such facility is available for patients suffering from kidney disease."

Although the government has made dialysis and kidney transplants free of cost, frequent travel to the hospital is financially burdensome for poor families. Patients with chronic kidney disease need frequent hospital visits multiple times a week, multiplying their financial burden.