ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Tightens School Entry And Recording Rules; Congress Questions Restrictions

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Education Department has introduced stringent rules governing the entry of outsiders and the recording of photographs, videos, interviews and audio inside government schools, citing the need to protect children’s safety, dignity and privacy. The guidelines have, however, drawn criticism from the Opposition Congress, which has questioned their scope and possible impact on public and media scrutiny.

Director of Secondary Education Lalit Kumar has directed all officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines issued on Sunday. The rules also cover live streaming and access to areas used by students.

The department cited the principle of in loco parentis, under which schools assume responsibilities similar to those of parents while children remain in their care. It said school administrations have a special duty to protect the safety, dignity, privacy and overall welfare of students.

The order also referred to children’s constitutional rights to life, dignity and privacy under Article 21, as well as the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment recognising privacy as a fundamental right.

Under the new rules, no outsider will be allowed to enter a school campus without the prior permission of the principal or head of the institution.

Government officials will also be permitted entry only when visiting a school to discharge their official responsibilities. Every visitor must record their details in the school’s visitor register before entering the premises.

Without approval from the principal, a teacher or another authorised school official, outsiders cannot enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds or areas where student activities are underway.

The guidelines prohibit the photography or videography of students, teachers and school activities without the principal’s prior written permission. The restriction also applies to interviews, audio recordings and live streaming from school premises.