Rajasthan Tightens School Entry And Recording Rules; Congress Questions Restrictions
The Education Department says the guidelines protect students’ privacy and safety, while the Opposition alleges they could restrict scrutiny of conditions in government schools.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Education Department has introduced stringent rules governing the entry of outsiders and the recording of photographs, videos, interviews and audio inside government schools, citing the need to protect children’s safety, dignity and privacy. The guidelines have, however, drawn criticism from the Opposition Congress, which has questioned their scope and possible impact on public and media scrutiny.
Director of Secondary Education Lalit Kumar has directed all officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines issued on Sunday. The rules also cover live streaming and access to areas used by students.
The department cited the principle of in loco parentis, under which schools assume responsibilities similar to those of parents while children remain in their care. It said school administrations have a special duty to protect the safety, dignity, privacy and overall welfare of students.
The order also referred to children’s constitutional rights to life, dignity and privacy under Article 21, as well as the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment recognising privacy as a fundamental right.
Under the new rules, no outsider will be allowed to enter a school campus without the prior permission of the principal or head of the institution.
Government officials will also be permitted entry only when visiting a school to discharge their official responsibilities. Every visitor must record their details in the school’s visitor register before entering the premises.
Without approval from the principal, a teacher or another authorised school official, outsiders cannot enter classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, playgrounds or areas where student activities are underway.
The guidelines prohibit the photography or videography of students, teachers and school activities without the principal’s prior written permission. The restriction also applies to interviews, audio recordings and live streaming from school premises.
Even when permission is granted, the activity must serve a lawful purpose. School authorities must ensure that photographs, videos or personal information relating to students are not collected, published or broadcast in a manner that could compromise their privacy, dignity or safety.
Principals have been instructed to immediately inform the local police and education authorities if anyone enters a school without permission, refuses to leave the premises, attempts unauthorised photography or videography, or disrupts the institution’s functioning.
Depending on the circumstances, action may be initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, the Information Technology Act or other applicable laws, the order stated.
Principals may also deny entry to any visitor whose presence is considered likely to threaten the school’s safety, privacy, discipline or academic environment.
Responding to the order, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully described it as a “Tughlaqi farman”. They alleged that the restrictions could be used to limit media coverage and public scrutiny of conditions in government schools.
Dotasra said the requirement for prior permission would also affect local residents, donors and public representatives visiting schools. He questioned whether journalists covering programmes held on Independence Day and Republic Day would now have to depend entirely on the principal’s approval.
“We will visit the schools and raise the children’s voices. We will bring their actual condition before the public and the media will continue to perform its role,” Dotasra said. He alleged that several schools were grappling with dilapidated buildings, poor toilets and shortages of textbooks and other essential facilities.
Jully said the stated objective of protecting children’s privacy should not become a barrier to reporting deficiencies in school infrastructure. Claiming that 3,768 school buildings had been declared dilapidated and more than 1.5 lakh posts remained vacant, he said the Congress would raise the issue in the Assembly.
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