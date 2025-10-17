ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan School Receives Bomb Threat, Third Such Incident In Three Days

Jaipur: A private school on MI Road in Rajasthan’s Jaipur received a bomb threat on Friday, triggering panic among staff and students, following which the school authorities evacuated the institution and informed the police officials.

Police officials, along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and bomb disposal squad, conducted a search operation. Following the investigation, no suspicious object was found during the search, police said.

Ashok Nagar Police Station Officer Motilal Sharma said that a thorough search was conducted with the help of the bomb and dog squad. Fire engines and ambulances were deployed for safety. Civil Defence volunteers were also deployed as a precaution, Sharma said. Presently, the email is being investigated to trace the sender, police officials said.