Rajasthan School Receives Bomb Threat, Third Such Incident In Three Days
Jaipur has been hit by a series of hoax bomb threats targeting public spaces
Published : October 17, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST
Jaipur: A private school on MI Road in Rajasthan’s Jaipur received a bomb threat on Friday, triggering panic among staff and students, following which the school authorities evacuated the institution and informed the police officials.
Police officials, along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and bomb disposal squad, conducted a search operation. Following the investigation, no suspicious object was found during the search, police said.
Ashok Nagar Police Station Officer Motilal Sharma said that a thorough search was conducted with the help of the bomb and dog squad. Fire engines and ambulances were deployed for safety. Civil Defence volunteers were also deployed as a precaution, Sharma said. Presently, the email is being investigated to trace the sender, police officials said.
On October 16, a bomb threat email was reported in a court premises in Rajasthan. Earlier, on October 15, another bomb threat email was received at the Jaipur sessions court, leading to an intense security operation and evacuation. No suspicious object was found on the premises, police had said.
Several bomb threat emails have been received in Rajasthan this year. Jaipur has been hit by a series of hoax bomb threats targeting public spaces like courts, hotels, stadiums and the airport in the last few months.
