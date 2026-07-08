Rajasthan School Principal Suspended After REET Aspirant Alleges Captivity, Rape
Government acts against Deeg principal of luring woman through Instagram with promise of REET study material; departmental inquiry initiated.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Bharatpur: A government school principal in Rajasthan has been suspended after a woman preparing for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) accused him of luring her under the pretext of receiving exam notes and preparation assistance before holding her captive and raping her in Bharatpur.
The state government has suspended the accused with immediate effect. Taking cognisance of the matter, Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar directed the Director of Secondary Education, Sitaram Jat, to suspend the accused principal, Randhir Singh.
Singh serves as the principal of the Government Senior Secondary School in Barauli Chauth, located in the Deeg block of Deeg district. Police said a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Udyog Nagar Police Station on the complaint of the survivor, and an investigation is underway.
Udyog Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Yadav said that the victim had lodged a rape complaint with the police. "In her complaint, she mentioned that she was preparing for the REET exam through both online and offline modes. About two months ago, she connected with a man named Randhir on Instagram. Identifying himself as a government school principal in the Deeg district, the accused promised to help with her exam preparation and provide important notes. Trusting him, the young woman maintained contact," said Yadav.
Police said the accused allegedly called the woman to Bharatpur on June 28, claiming he would hand over the notes. She arrived in Bharatpur from Nadbai by train, accompanied by a female friend. The accused allegedly picked them up from the railway station and drove them to a house in Nirmal Nagar.
The complaint alleges that the accused drugged both women, confined them inside the house and sexually assaulted the complainant. According to police, the following morning (June 29), while the accused was asleep, the victim's friend used her mobile phone to call the family, informing them of the entire incident and sharing their location.
Later, the family members reached the house, rescued the two women and approached the police. On June 30, the victim lodged an FIR against the accused principal and sought a medical examination and stringent legal action against the accused.
Police officials are also examining the accused's past conduct. Officials said complaints had previously been received against him over alleged inappropriate behaviour with a female student, financial irregularities, fraudulent admissions, tampering with school records and other acts of indiscipline. The departmental inquiries into these matters have also been ongoing.
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