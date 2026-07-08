ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan School Principal Suspended After REET Aspirant Alleges Captivity, Rape

Bharatpur: A government school principal in Rajasthan has been suspended after a woman preparing for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) accused him of luring her under the pretext of receiving exam notes and preparation assistance before holding her captive and raping her in Bharatpur.

The state government has suspended the accused with immediate effect. Taking cognisance of the matter, Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar directed the Director of Secondary Education, Sitaram Jat, to suspend the accused principal, Randhir Singh.

Singh serves as the principal of the Government Senior Secondary School in Barauli Chauth, located in the Deeg block of Deeg district. Police said a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Udyog Nagar Police Station on the complaint of the survivor, and an investigation is underway.

Udyog Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Yadav said that the victim had lodged a rape complaint with the police. "In her complaint, she mentioned that she was preparing for the REET exam through both online and offline modes. About two months ago, she connected with a man named Randhir on Instagram. Identifying himself as a government school principal in the Deeg district, the accused promised to help with her exam preparation and provide important notes. Trusting him, the young woman maintained contact," said Yadav.