Rajasthan Sarpanch Poll Violence: One Killed, Over Half A Dozen Injured In Dholpur Clash
The incident has raised concerns about election-related hostilities in the village, where rival families have reportedly clashed several times before.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
Dholpur: One person was killed and more than half a dozen others injured after supporters of two Sarpanch candidates clashed in Baroli village of Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Sunday night, triggering stone-pelting and firing on the eve of polling.
The clash took place under the jurisdiction of Sarmathura police station amid a long-standing rivalry between the families of incumbent Sarpanch Rajni Devi and candidate Geeta Devi. The two women are contesting against each other in the election.
According to locals, supporters of both candidates were making last-minute efforts to reach out to voters when members of the rival groups came face-to-face in a village lane. An argument soon escalated into verbal abuse and a physical altercation. People from both sides then gathered with sticks and lathis and attacked each other, followed by stone-pelting and firing.
A supporter of Geeta Devi was shot dead in the incident. More than half a dozen people from both groups sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Some of them are reported to be in critical condition. The violence triggered panic and tension across the village.
Senior Police Officials Reach The Spot
Following the incident, Dholpur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan, Additional Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Sharma, CO Dulichand and Sarmathura Station House Officer Kailash Chandra reached the village with police personnel.
Police took control of the situation and shifted the supporter's body to the mortuary of Sarmathura Government Hospital. Police also took the injured to the hospital for treatment.
SP Vikas Sangwan confirmed that two groups had opened fire over the election dispute, resulting in the death of a young man. He said police personnel had been deployed in the village and strict action would be taken against those responsible.
CO Dulichand said police had registered a case and an investigation was underway. Police teams are conducting raids at suspected locations to apprehend those involved in the violence.
The two families reportedly have a history of hostility over the Sarpanch election and have clashed several times. Police have deployed additional personnel to maintain law and order and prevent further violence.
Polling for the Panch and Sarpanch posts is underway in the village. Police are closely monitoring the situation to ensure peaceful and impartial voting.
Also Read: