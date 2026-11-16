ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Sarpanch Poll Violence: One Killed, Over Half A Dozen Injured In Dholpur Clash

Police personnel were deployed in Baroli village of Rajasthan's Dholpur district after a clash between supporters of two Sarpanch candidates left one person dead. ( ETV Bharat )

Dholpur: One person was killed and more than half a dozen others injured after supporters of two Sarpanch candidates clashed in Baroli village of Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Sunday night, triggering stone-pelting and firing on the eve of polling.

The clash took place under the jurisdiction of Sarmathura police station amid a long-standing rivalry between the families of incumbent Sarpanch Rajni Devi and candidate Geeta Devi. The two women are contesting against each other in the election.

According to locals, supporters of both candidates were making last-minute efforts to reach out to voters when members of the rival groups came face-to-face in a village lane. An argument soon escalated into verbal abuse and a physical altercation. People from both sides then gathered with sticks and lathis and attacked each other, followed by stone-pelting and firing. A supporter of Geeta Devi was shot dead in the incident. More than half a dozen people from both groups sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Some of them are reported to be in critical condition. The violence triggered panic and tension across the village. Tension grips Baroli village in Dholpur after a pre-poll clash between supporters of two Sarpanch candidates left several people injured. (ETV Bharat) Senior Police Officials Reach The Spot Following the incident, Dholpur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan, Additional Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Sharma, CO Dulichand and Sarmathura Station House Officer Kailash Chandra reached the village with police personnel.