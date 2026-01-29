ETV Bharat / state

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur; Social Media Post Raises Questions

Jodhpur: Marwar-based storyteller and spiritual figure Sadhvi Prem Baisa died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday. She was taken to Preksha Hospital on Pal Road in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, around 5.30 pm, by her father and another person.

After examination, hospital supervisor Dr Praveen Jain said that she was brought dead. We informed the Shastri Nagar police station and asked the family to take the body to Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital. However, instead of taking the body to the hospital, the family took it to the ashram located in Boranada.

After receiving the information, a sub-inspector (SI) from Boranada police station reached the ashram and got the Sadhvi’s room sealed. The body has also been sent to MDM Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chhavi Sharma said the family had taken the Sadhvi to a private hospital, where she was already dead. Boranada police station has started an investigation.

Late at night, a large crowd gathered at the ashram. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has demanded that the Chief Minister take the matter seriously.