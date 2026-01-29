Sadhvi Prem Baisa Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur; Social Media Post Raises Questions
Authorities are probing Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s death after a post about justice surfaced on her Instagram account hours after she was declared dead.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Jodhpur: Marwar-based storyteller and spiritual figure Sadhvi Prem Baisa died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday. She was taken to Preksha Hospital on Pal Road in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, around 5.30 pm, by her father and another person.
After examination, hospital supervisor Dr Praveen Jain said that she was brought dead. We informed the Shastri Nagar police station and asked the family to take the body to Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital. However, instead of taking the body to the hospital, the family took it to the ashram located in Boranada.
After receiving the information, a sub-inspector (SI) from Boranada police station reached the ashram and got the Sadhvi’s room sealed. The body has also been sent to MDM Hospital.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chhavi Sharma said the family had taken the Sadhvi to a private hospital, where she was already dead. Boranada police station has started an investigation.
Late at night, a large crowd gathered at the ashram. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has demanded that the Chief Minister take the matter seriously.
Post Made From Account Four Hours After Death
Sadhvi Prem Baisa died around 5.30 pm, but a post was made from her Instagram account around 9.30 pm. The post read, “I did not get justice while I was alive, at least after my going, I will get justice.”
The post further read, “Obeisance to all revered saints. I lived every moment for the propagation of Sanatan. There is no religion greater than Sanatan Dharma in the world. Till my last breath, only Sanatan is in my heart. It is my good fortune that I was born in Sanatan Dharma and took my last breath also for Sanatan. In my life, Adi Jagatguru Shankaracharya Bhagwan, the world's yoga gurus, and revered saints have always blessed me.
I wrote a letter to Adi Guru Shankaracharya and many great saints of the country, requesting a trial by fire, but what did nature approve? A permanent farewell from this world, but I have complete faith in God and the revered saints. If not while I was alive, then after I go, I will get justice,” the post further read.
In July of last year, following the circulation of a video, the Sadhvi experienced considerable stress and filed a police report. At the time, she stated that the father-daughter relationship was being defamed and expressed her readiness to undergo any trial by fire.
