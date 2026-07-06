ETV Bharat / state

Retired Bank Employee Duped Of Rs 55 Lakh In Digital Arrest Fraud In Rajastahn

Sikar: A 65-year-old retired bank employee was allegedly duped of Rs 55 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Rajasthan’s Sikar district after they threatened to implicate him in a fake money laundering case and subjected him to a so-called digital arrest, police said.

According to Cyber ​​police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar, the victim, Mahavir Prasad Sharma, received a WhatsApp call from an unidentified person claiming to be a Delhi Police officer. The caller alleged that a SIM card issued in Sharma’s name had been used to send objectionable messages and that multiple criminal cases had been registered against him.

When Sharma denied the allegations, the fraudsters allegedly threatened to implicate him in a money laundering case and claimed to represent agencies including the Enforcement Directorate. They also posed as police officials and even a Supreme Court judge during video calls, displaying fake court proceedings to intimidate him, police said.

The accused allegedly kept the victim engaged on WhatsApp video calls for two days and instructed him not to contact his family or anyone else, citing national security concerns. Under fear and mental pressure, Sharma transferred Rs 55 lakh in two instalments to bank accounts specified by fraudsters. The fraud came to light after his son grew suspicious of his behaviour and spoke to him.