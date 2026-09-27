ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Resident Doctors’ 5-day Strike At AIIMS-Jodhpur Ends; Executive Director Removed

Jodhpur: The strike by resident doctors at AIIMS, Jodhpur, which had been going on for five days, has ended. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat personally visited the protesting doctors and students on Sunday and announced that all their demands had been accepted.

Following Shekhawat's announcement, Dr Yash Agarwal briefed his colleagues on the details, after which the end of the strike was declared. Regular services at AIIMS are set to resume on Monday.

Dr Govardhan Dutt Puri, the executive director of AIIMS Jodhpur, has been removed from his post. Dr Sanjeev Sinha, the director of AIIMS, Jammu, has been given charge of AIIMS, Jodhpur in his place. Shekhawat assured the doctors that their remaining demands would also be fulfilled. A committee comprising four professors has been constituted to oversee the daily operations of AIIMS and manage all related matters. The demands will be implemented according to a set timeline.

Shekhawat said that the executive director of AIIMS has been summoned to Delhi. On the demand for compensation for the family of the late Dr Raj Naresh, Shekhawat said that an inquiry is underway and action will be taken once the post-mortem report is received. The resident doctors apologised to the senior faculty members for the inconvenience caused over the past five days.

After the Union Minister announced that the demands had been met, doctors' representatives noted that the director had not apologised. Addressing this, Shekhawat said, "I had personally asked him to speak with you all and come among you, but he did not wish to do so. He is no longer in that position, but had I been in his place, I would certainly have sat down and spoken with all of you. I am the representative of Jodhpur. Therefore, I had to act as a bridge to resolve this matter."

The Incident

Dr Raj Naresh Yadav, a Junior Resident doctor at the Department of Anesthesia at AIIMS, Jodhpur, was found dead in the break room of the operation theatre complex while on duty. His colleagues searched for him for nearly two hours. Eventually, the break room door was forced open to retrieve him, but he had already passed away.

Dr Raj Naresh’s father and brother, residents of Alwar, arrived in Jodhpur and alleged that this was a case of murder rather than suicide, arguing that no one could withstand the pressure of a 36-hour work shift. Subsequently, a protest erupted at AIIMS over issues, including work pressure and a lack of resources. There was immense outrage directed at AIIMS director Dr Govardhan Dutt Puri. Resident doctors visited his residence multiple times but failed to have a constructive dialogue. Demands for an apology were made, but he refused to comply.