Rajasthan: Resident Doctor, E-Mitra Operator Booked For 'Repeated Rape' Of Minor In Ajmer
The truth came to light when the older sister of the victim found injuries all over her body and asked her about what had happened.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:51 AM IST
Ajmer: The resident doctor of Janana Hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer, along with an operator from a local e-Mitra, has been charged for allegedly gang-raping and blackmailing a minor girl in multiple incidents, the police informed on Monday.
Sub-Inspector Parma Ram of the Christian Ganj Police Station stated that the victim's sister has lodged a formal complaint, based on which an investigation has been initiated. In the complaint, the victim's sister alleged that the doctor obtained the mobile number of the minor—who had visited the hospital to assist with her sister-in-law's delivery—and subsequently maintained constant contact with her.
Ram said that the doctor would invite the girl on an outing under the pretext of taking her somewhere. He would drug her drink, rape her, record the whole incident in videos and then threaten her to perform sex on video again and again and allegedly make her take contraceptives.
The issue took an ugly turn when the victim tried to approach the e-Mitra service provider that she knew, as he used to come to her colony for work. Instead of helping her out, the e-Mitra worker allegedly took her to the hotel and raped her.
When the victim tried to resist, she was beaten up and warned not to disclose her private videotapes, as he threatened to make them public within the colony; he went ahead and raped her again at different hotels.
The truth came to light when the older sister of the victim found injuries all over her body and asked her about what had happened. A case has been registered against both the accused men under the POCSO Act as well as the BNS Act regarding the crime of rape.