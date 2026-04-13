ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Resident Doctor, E-Mitra Operator Booked For 'Repeated Rape' Of Minor In Ajmer

Ajmer: The resident doctor of Janana Hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer, along with an operator from a local e-Mitra, has been charged for allegedly gang-raping and blackmailing a minor girl in multiple incidents, the police informed on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Parma Ram of the Christian Ganj Police Station stated that the victim's sister has lodged a formal complaint, based on which an investigation has been initiated. In the complaint, the victim's sister alleged that the doctor obtained the mobile number of the minor—who had visited the hospital to assist with her sister-in-law's delivery—and subsequently maintained constant contact with her.

Ram said that the doctor would invite the girl on an outing under the pretext of taking her somewhere. He would drug her drink, rape her, record the whole incident in videos and then threaten her to perform sex on video again and again and allegedly make her take contraceptives.