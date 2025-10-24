Rajasthan SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma Suspended After Video Of Scuffle At Bhilwara Petrol Pump Goes Viral
Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully raised questions over the police's handling of the case, urging the Bhilwara SP to personally monitor the investigation.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:58 AM IST
Jaipur: The state government has suspended RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Services) officer Chhotu Lal Sharma following an outrage over a video showing him engaged in a scuffle with employees at Bhilwara's Jaswantpura petrol pump. The Personnel Department issued the suspension order late on Thursday night, citing administrative reasons.
The order, issued by Dheeraj Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary of the Personnel Department, stated that Sharma, who was serving in Pratapgarh, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. During his suspension period, he will report to the Personnel Department headquarters in Jaipur.
"Chhotu Lal Sharma, R.A.S., Assistant Director, Public Services, Administrative Reforms and Coordination Department, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect by the State Government, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958, due to administrative reasons," the government order stated.
During the suspension period, Chhotu Lal Sharma shall remain present and available at the Department of Personnel, Government Secretariat, Jaipur, and not leave the headquarters without prior permission of the department, it said.
What Exactly Happened?
The incident took place on Tuesday around 3:45 PM at a CNG petrol pump in Jaswantpura village near Lambiya toll on Ajmer-Bhilwara Highway. Sharma, who previously served as Mandal SDM in Bhilwara and is currently posted in Pratapgarh, had reportedly gone to fill CNG when an argument broke out with a petrol pump employee over another customer being attended to first.
He's Chhotu Lal Sharma, SDM, Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 22, 2025
When the petrol pump employees didn’t serve him first, he politely reminded them with, “Oye! SDM hoon main yahan ka. Tereko dikh nahi raha gaadi lagi hai.” The arrogant staff, instead of paying due respect with a salute, argued… pic.twitter.com/n2wgoVyjsw
As the argument escalated, another employee intervened, leading to a physical altercation between Sharma and the staffers. A video of the scuffle soon went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, police arrested three employees of the petrol pump after Sharma's wife lodged a complaint alleging misbehaviour. However, the video also showed Sharma allegedly misbehaving with the petrol pump workers and later slapping one of them, which sparked a massive outrage among social media users.
Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully raised questions over the police's handling of the case, urging the Bhilwara SP to personally monitor the investigation. Jully said, "The officer's position should not shield him from accountability. No injustice should be done to poor workers because of his influence."
Later, the Petrol Pump Association also launched a protest after the video surfaced online, and demanded strict action against the RAS officer for his alleged misconduct.
