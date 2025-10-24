ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma Suspended After Video Of Scuffle At Bhilwara Petrol Pump Goes Viral

Jaipur: The state government has suspended RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Services) officer Chhotu Lal Sharma following an outrage over a video showing him engaged in a scuffle with employees at Bhilwara's Jaswantpura petrol pump. The Personnel Department issued the suspension order late on Thursday night, citing administrative reasons.

The order, issued by Dheeraj Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary of the Personnel Department, stated that Sharma, who was serving in Pratapgarh, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. During his suspension period, he will report to the Personnel Department headquarters in Jaipur.

"Chhotu Lal Sharma, R.A.S., Assistant Director, Public Services, Administrative Reforms and Coordination Department, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect by the State Government, in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958, due to administrative reasons," the government order stated.

During the suspension period, Chhotu Lal Sharma shall remain present and available at the Department of Personnel, Government Secretariat, Jaipur, and not leave the headquarters without prior permission of the department, it said.

What Exactly Happened?